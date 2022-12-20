Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case

Lucknow, December 20
The Allahabad High Court will on Wednesday hear an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government as well as the revision plea moved by the complainant against the acquittal of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra alias Teni in the Prabhat Gupta murder case.
A division bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Renu Agarwal had on November 9 completed the hearing and reserved the verdict.
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Gupta in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2000.
Union minister Mishra was charge-sheeted along with other accused but during the trial the sessions court did not find adequate evidence against him and acquitted him in 2004.
Aggrieved by the trial court order, the state government moved an appeal in 2004 challenging it.
Complainant Rajeev Gupta also challenged the trial court's order by filing a revision petition.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements
The DIP quantified that Rs 97.14 crore had been spent or boo...
Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'
AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press co...
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
30-year-old Sikh man, who had arrived from Punjab’s Faridkot a month ago, dies in truck accident in Canada
Manpreet Singh was pronounced dead at the scene of the accid...