Alleged ragging video of Haldwani medical college goes viral

Dehradun, March 6
A video of alleged ragging at a government medical college in Haldwani, purportedly showing students with their heads shaven and hands tied at backs walking in a queue around the campus, has surfaced on social media.
While no formal complaint has been lodged with the police by aggrieved students, the college management too has denied any such incident in the college.
“We have spoken to students but no such incident has come to the fore,” Public Relations Officer Alok Upreti of the college said.
“Students we have spoken to have denied being ragged by their seniors,” he said.
The 27 students walking in circles with their heads down are said to be the first year MBBS students of the college being ragged by their seniors.
They are seen wearing lab coats and face masks and avoiding eye contact. They were also heard chanting “Doctor Sahab Namaskar”. A guard seemed to be keeping them in line.
While netizens demanded action against the students behind the incident, the college administration and the police have not yet received any official complaint.
The college had been under the spotlight previously for complaints of juniors getting beaten up by seniors, students breaking bottles on each other’s heads, students’ faces bearing cigarette burn marks.
College Principal Arun Joshi too has denied the incident, saying no formal complaint has been lodged before him or before the police in this regard.
