Alliance Air to connect Delhi with Chandigarh, Kullu

New Delhi, August 14
Budget airline Alliance Air will connect Kullu with Delhi and Chandigarh from August 15 with its new aircraft ATR 42-600. The aircraft was added to Alliance Air’s fleet earlier this month.
While stating this here today, a press note said Alliance Air’s latest aircraft would be the only aircraft of this type operating in Asia. It came with a new avionics suite, cabin design and acoustic treatment to reduce the cabin sound and had only window and aisle seats.
