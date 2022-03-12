Alliance Air's plane carrying 55 passengers overshoots runway at Jabalpur airport; DGCA begins probe

New Delhi/Jabalpur, March 12
An Alliance Air flight from Delhi carrying 55 passengers overshot the runway while landing at the Jabalpur airport on Saturday afternoon, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said.
None of the passengers or crew members was injured, they said, adding that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation.
The Delhi-Jabalpur flight was operated using an ATR-72 aircraft, they mentioned.
It departed from Delhi around 11.30 am and landed at abalpur in Madhya Pradesh around 1.15 pm.
There were 55 passengers and five crew members on board and they safely disembarked after the incident without any injuries, they said.
The airport at Dumna, where the incident took place, is located around 21 km from Jabalpur city.
Airport director Kusum Das told PTI that operations at the airport have been suspended for four to five hours.
