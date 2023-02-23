Allow hijab during exams: Karnataka students move Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 22

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said he would “take a call” on listing a petition filed by some Muslim girl students from Karnataka, seeking permission to wear hijab for the examinations commencing from March 9 in the state government-run schools.

“I will take a call,” the CJI told the petitioners’ counsel after he mentioned the petition for urgent listing.

“They are wearing headscarves. If they are wearing a headscarf, they are not allowed inside the examination hall. Only on that limited aspect, the court may consider listing it on Monday or Friday,” the counsel told a Bench led by CJI Chandrachud.

A few girls had moved to private institutes because of the prohibition on wearing the hijab but they had to take their examinations in government institutes and they were at risk of losing another year if not permitted, he said. The CJI had earlier said he would consider setting up a three-judge Bench to hear the matter.