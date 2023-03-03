 Allowing Russia to attack Ukraine with impunity would be message to ‘would be’ aggressors: Antony Blinken : The Tribune India

Allowing Russia to attack Ukraine with impunity would be message to ‘would be’ aggressors: Antony Blinken

Blinken’s comments came a day after he briefly met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Delhi in their first face-to-face encounter since the start of the war in Ukraine in February last year

Allowing Russia to attack Ukraine with impunity would be message to ‘would be’ aggressors: Antony Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a Quad ministers panel at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi Friday, March 3, 2023. AP/PTI



PTI

New Delhi, March 3

Allowing Russia to wage war against Ukraine with impunity would be a message to “would be aggressors” everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday in presence of his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia.

Blinken, speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, also said the principles driving the international system are being challenged and even countries beyond Europe are working to support Ukraine knowing the severity of the challenge and its possible implications in the future.

“If we allow with impunity Russia to do what it’s doing in Ukraine, then that’s a message to would be aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too,” he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and Australia’s Penny Wong were also part of the session.

“The principles that underlie the entire international system that are necessary for trying to keep peace, the stability that grew out of two world wars are being challenged, being aggressed along with Ukraine,” he said.

“And part of the reason that countries way beyond Europe are also so focused on this and are working to support Ukraine and deal with the challenge is because they know it could have an effect here,” Blinken said.

Blinken’s comments came a day after he briefly met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Delhi in their first face-to-face encounter since the start of the war in Ukraine in February last year.

When asked whether Quad is an interim consultative group for the US even as the real action unfolds with its old allies and in the old world, Blinken said the grouping is an important platform to address various challenges facing the Indo-Pacific.

The Quad comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

“I think the very fact not only of our presence here today but our presence and engagement day-in, day-out, including through the Quad and the work that we’re doing not only during the meetings that we have but in between, is powerful evidence of the fact that, as you might say, we can run and chew gum at the same time,” he said.

“And for us the future is so much in the Indo-Pacific. Our engagement throughout the region, both through the Quad and in other ways, is as comprehensive and as deep as any time I can remember,” he said.

Blinken said the four countries are very well-placed to increase in a variety of ways their collaboration on emerging technology and on innovation, and “that’s something that we’ll also do through the Quad.” The Japanese foreign minister said Quad as a whole will be coordinating all key efforts of the four countries so that we can do much better than just “one plus one plus one plus one is four”.

“But the one plus one plus one plus one could be six, seven or eight by coordinating and listening.” Hayashi said Quad is a platform for practical cooperation and it is not trying to exclude anybody.

“No, I don’t think—look, we are not apologetic,” said Jaishankar. The external affairs minister was asked to respond to the common refrain from the Quad countries that “this is not against anyone, we are not a security grouping, we are not a military grouping”.

“So we do stand for something. What I would not like to be defined as is standing against something or somebody, because that diminishes me. That makes it out as though some other people are the centre of the world and I’m only there to be for them or against them,” he said.

China has been suspicious about the Quad and feels that the grouping is aimed at containing it.

Jaishankar said the Quad is offering more choices.

“We do collectively offer something different,” he said.

#Antony Blinken #Russia #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Home Minister Amit Shah, discusses Ajnala incident; Centre sends 18 CRPF-RAF companies

2
Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

3
Punjab

Punjab announces 2.25 pc exemption in stamp duty on property registration till March 31

4
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

5
Nation

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

6
Haryana

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

7
Nation

Northeast results bust myth that minorities don't accept BJP, Kerala is next: PM Modi

8
Nation

Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI

9
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

10
Nation

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges

Don't Miss

View All
Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

Top News

NPP’s Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form government in Meghalaya, submits letter of support of 32 MLAs to Governor

NPP’s Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form government in Meghalaya, submits letter of support of 32 MLAs to Governor

He said oath-taking ceremony will take place at 11 am on Mar...

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

CBI had arrested Sisodia on Sunday evening

Quad to sharpen focus on counter-terrorism, soft-peddles Ukraine conflict

Quad to sharpen focus on counter-terrorism, soft-peddles Ukraine conflict

On its main remit of the Indo-Pacific maritime domain, a mee...

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Multi-level parking at old sabzi mandi may end parking woes

Barricades aggravate traffic chaos at Putlighar Chowk

Drug abuse remains a challenge, says DIG Border Range

Batala SSP initiates probe against AAP leader

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

Now, 5 per cent hike in waste collection charges in Chandigarh

Sarpanches continue stir, pitch tents at Chandigarh-Panchkula border

Collection of traffic violation fine sees steep rise in 2 years in Chandigarh

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to Rs 50K for dharnas

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

Kejriwal to announce AAP’s ‘guarantees’ to people in poll-bound Karnataka on March 4

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

2 drug peddlers held with 200-gm heroin

Balbir Singh Seechewal meets Indian envoy in Manila

Improvement Trust asked to give possession of flats or refund money

Ex-Civil Hospital supdt held for tampering with records

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

Two nabbed with stolen items

Pvt firm employee booked for stealing Rs 2.19 crore

Youth climbs atop water tank, alleges inaction

State govt urged to promote libraries, reading rooms

Punjabi varsity to strictly regulate entry to hostels

Punjabi University to strictly regulate entry to hostels

5 fresh Covid cases reported

Law varsity’s moot teams bring laurels

Hadana takes over as PRTC Chairman

Withdraw order on stoppage of pension: Retd Markfed workers