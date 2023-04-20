 Almost 90 pc of Indians more vulnerable to public health issues, food shortages: Cambridge University study : The Tribune India

Almost 90 pc of Indians more vulnerable to public health issues, food shortages: Cambridge University study

The study is the first to include a ‘heat index’ to measure the recurring impacts of Indian heat waves on country’s population

Almost 90 pc of Indians more vulnerable to public health issues, food shortages: Cambridge University study

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

London, April 20

Almost 90 per cent of Indians are more vulnerable to public health issues, food shortages and increased risks to deaths due to the deadly heat waves fuelled by climate change in 2022, research by the University of Cambridge revealed on Thursday.

The study, published in the ‘PLOS Climate’ journal at a time when several parts of India are already in the throes of rising temperatures, points out that India currently uses a national Climate Vulnerability Indicator (CVI) to measure climate vulnerability and make plans for the adaptation.

The CVI includes different socioeconomic, biophysical, institutional, and infrastructural factors but it doesn’t have a physical risk indicator for heat waves, which it warns is a key missing factor that would help policymakers consider how extreme heat actually impacts the Indian population.

“A heat stress measure which identifies the impacts and the parts of India where the population is most vulnerable to recurring heat waves would help to make state Heat Action Plans being created across India more effective,” said the report’s first author Dr Ramit Debnath, Cambridge Zero Fellow at the University of Cambridge.

“So, we could figure out how extreme heat really affects people and in which parts of the country,” he said.

The study is the first to include a “heat index” to measure the recurring impacts of Indian heat waves on the country’s population.

The index measures how hot the human body feels relative to the surrounding conditions when humidity and air temperature are added together.

It suggests that the CVI underestimates the main risks and threats of heat waves to the Indian population because it does not include any kind of heat stress measure.

This missing element also makes it harder to identify areas of the country, like Delhi and other larger urban areas that are most vulnerable. Co-author Dr Ronita Bardhan, Associate Professor of Sustainable Built Environment at the University of Cambridge, said: “Delhi’s heat vulnerability will exaggerate indoor overheating, especially for those people in affordable housing who have fewer resources to cool themselves. Social cooling practices need to be understood to mitigate and adapt to heat-related health and energy burdens.”

Researchers used publicly available data on state-level climate vulnerability indicators from the Indian government’s National Data & Analytics Platform to classify severity categories.

They then compared India’s progress on its UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) over 20 years between 2001 and 2021 with extreme weather-related deaths during that period.

Results showed that India’s global ranking according to the United Nations Sustainable Development Group has gone down in the last two decades because it hasn’t met 11 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, all of which were important for SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Previous studies have shown that India’s frequent heat waves are a growing burden on its economy and public health resources.

Long-term predictions show that the heat waves will affect more than 300 million people by 2050 and lower the quality of life for almost 600 million Indians by 2100. But there has not been enough focus on their short-term effects and the plans for dealing with heat waves, the research warns.

The study also found that not having a physical risk measure for heat waves can slow progress in SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

On a smaller scale, a case study of urban sustainability by the researchers found that residents of Delhi endured some of the most difficult conditions, with almost all of the National Capital Region (NCR) hitting danger levels on the index during a heat wave.

Its suggested solutions include improved measurement, preventing overheating of low-income housing, building heat wave resilience partnerships, and learning from international action plans.

The research was supported in part by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Quadrature Climate Foundation, the Laudes Foundation, the Keynes Fund and the Africa Alborado Grant.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

2
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

4
Punjab

Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

5
Haryana

No violation found in Vadra-DLF land deal, state tells HC

6
Business

Stock markets fall for third day on selling in IT, banking shares

7
Chandigarh MRTS

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

8
Punjab

Veteran leader Charanjit Singh Atwal quits Shiromani Akali Dal on ‘moral grounds’ after son joins BJP

9
Himachal

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated

10
Nation

Search on for missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo in Nepal: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces
Trending

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim
Punjab

Lost father & daughter due to false cases by Inspector Inderjit: Amritsar victim

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

Top News

J-K: 4 Army jawans die as truck catches fire in Poonch district

J-K: Army jawans killed in suspected fire incident in Poonch district

The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian ar...

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking stay of conviction in defamation case

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

Congress leader to challenge order in High Court

What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?

What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?

What does the court’s rejection of his application mean?

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

Her flight departed at 2.30 pm after nearly an hour of delay

Where is Amritpal Singh? one month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

97% of wheat procured

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

5 land GMCH nurse’s job via impersonation: Probe

Rain brings respite; April wettest in 3 yrs

Four more govt schools in Chandigarh to offer vocational training

33-year-old woman dies in drunken brawl with friend

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

3 criminals arrested after brief gunbattle

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

AAP govt ignoring Khuralgarh Sahib, says BJP leader Nimisha

AAP govt ignoring Khuralgarh Sahib, says BJP leader Nimisha

Bajwa slams Punjab Govt

Rain adds to woes of farmers in region

Rain, strong winds bring relief, pour misery

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held