Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi

New Delhi, December 19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday and said it was a delight to discuss innovation, technology and more issues with him.
“Was a delight to meet you Sundar Pichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development,” Modi tweeted.
Following their interaction, Pichai expressed his thanks to the prime minister for the “great meeting” with him.
“Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all,” he tweeted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM’s personal attack against Modi
On Friday, MEA described Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks as...
'Pitai' word should not be used for our jawans; Jaishankar objects to Rahul Gandhi's remark
Asserted that Indian soldiers have stood their ground in Yan...
Nine-year-old boy beaten to death by teacher in Karnataka school
As child ran to his mother, also a teacher in same school, t...
After 'latka, jhatka' remarks, Smriti Irani asks Rahul Gandhi whether he was serious about contesting from Amethi
Union minister reacts after Congress leader Ajay Rai's misog...
Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal
The VB has started a formal inquiry against Chahal in a disp...