Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi

PTI

New Delhi, December 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday and said it was a delight to discuss innovation, technology and more issues with him.

“Was a delight to meet you Sundar Pichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development,” Modi tweeted.

Following their interaction, Pichai expressed his thanks to the prime minister for the “great meeting” with him.

“Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all,” he tweeted.