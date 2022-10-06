Alt News scribes Pratik Sinha, Mohammed Zubair among Nobel Prize nominees

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 5

A couple of days before the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022 is to be announced, a US magazine has reported that co-founders of Alt News, Pratik Sinha and Mohammed Zubair, are among the 343 candidates.

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced at 11 am local time on Friday in Oslo, Norway. Out of these 251 are individuals and 92 are organisations, reported the official website for the Nobel Prize. Though it is against the rules, ‘Time’ magazine has mentioned the names of Sinha and Zubair as well as the hot favourite Volodymyr Zelenskyy.