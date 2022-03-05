Aman Lekhi quits as Additional SG

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 4

Senior advocate Aman Lekhi on Friday resigned from the post of Additional Solicitor General of India with immediate effect without assigning any specific reason.

No reason given Aman Lekhi has not given any reason for his decision in the resignation letter

He was appointed the Solicitor General in March 2018; re-appointed in 2020

Lekhi appeared in many major cases, including 2G spectrum and CWG scam

In a brief letter addressed to Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Lekhi said he was tendering his resignation from the post of Additional Solicitor General at the Supreme Court with immediate effect.

Lekhi was appointed to the post in March 2018 and was re-appointed on July 1, 2020, for a period of three years till June 30 next year. He has appeared in various important criminal matters in the Supreme Court as well as in various high courts, including coal block allocation scam and 2G spectrum allocation scam cases. —