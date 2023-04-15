Ambedkar Jayanti politics: Kharge takes swipe at govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in offering their salutations to BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, on his 132nd birth anniversary with leaders across party lines paying their homage throughout the country and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao unveiling a 124-foot-tall statute of the Dalit icon in Hyderabad.

In a tweet, President Murmu said, “I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.”

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Hundreds of salutes to pujya Babasaheb, who dedicated his life for the empowerment of the deprived and exploited sections of society, on his birth anniversary. Jai Bheem!”

V-P Dhankhar tweeted saying: “The life and ideals of pujya Babasaheb will always be the guiding light for India’s democracy. Soulful tribute on his birth anniversary!”

Paying homage, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, who ensured justice and rights to the last person of the country, on his birth anniversary. ”

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a swipe at the government, saying the “culture of forcing silence” and branding people “anti-nationals” was a dangerous trend that “will finish our democracy and destroy the Constitution”.

Countering Kharge, BJP president JP Nadda said PM Modi was working to fulfil the dreams of Ambedkar by working for the development and prosperity of all sections of society. He also contended that the Modi government had accorded due respect and honour to the iconic leader by ensuring that for the first time his 125th birth anniversary was celebrated in the United Nations.

Paying tributes, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Equality, liberty, fraternity and justice — the universal values Babasaheb Ambedkar championed, will always remain our guiding light and strength! Tributes to the architect of India’s Constitution on his birth anniversary.”

Earlier in the day, besides the President, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister and the Congress President, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders attended the birth anniversary celebrations at the Parliament House lawns here.

Prez pays tribute