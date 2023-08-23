Ambulance carrying patient stopped on Patna highway to let CM Nitish Kumar's convoy pass

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 23

A recent video is doing the rounds on X, in which an ambulance carrying an emergency patient, along with other vehicles, has been stopped on a highway to let Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy pass.

The viral clip shows an ambulance stopped on a highway, while the person recording the video can be heard saying, “An ambulance has been stopped, the patient’s family is crying and CM Nitish’s convoy is passing. Wow. What a Bihar! What humanity!”

The video has been posted on several X handles, including those of BJP IT Cell national convener Amit Malviya and BJP’s state general secretary for Andhra Pradesh, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, slamming Nitish Kumar.

Taking to X, Reddy, along with the video, tweeted, “Ambulance is stopped, a patient is fighting for life, family members are crying, all because Shahenshah-e-Bihar Nitish Kumar is passing by...Shame!!”

Netizens have also expressed their displeasure over the incident.

The Bihar government has not reacted to this.

#BJP #Nitish Kumar