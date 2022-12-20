 Ambulance driver on way to hospital halts to have a drink, serves peg to patient : The Tribune India

Ambulance driver on way to hospital halts to have a drink, serves peg to patient

The bizarre incident came to light on Monday after bystanders took videos and uploaded those on social media

Ambulance driver on way to hospital halts to have a drink, serves peg to patient

When onlookers confronted the driver, he claimed that the patient himself had asked for a drink. Pic credit- Twitter/@sunder_barange



PTI

Jagatsinghpur (Odisha), December 20

Drink your way to health seemed to have been the motto of an ambulance driver in this tiny town near the coast, who stopped his vehicle on the way to a hospital and offered his injured passenger a peg, while pouring himself another.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, the ambulance driver is seen making pegs, of what seems to be an alcoholic beverage, for himself and the patient, while parking his vehicle on the side of a highway in Tirtol area.

While the driver was seen gulping his peg down at one go, the patient, with one leg plastered, sipped his drink while lying down on the stretcher.

The bizarre incident came to light on Monday after bystanders took videos and uploaded those on social media.

When onlookers confronted the driver, he claimed that the patient himself had asked for a drink. A woman and a child were also seen in the ambulance.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Jagatsinghpur Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Kshetrabasi Dash told PTI, “Since it was a private ambulance, we don’t have much to say. But the RTO and the police station concerned must take action against the erring driver.” Angry over the incident, residents of the area have demanded a probe into the incident and strict action against the ambulance driver.

Jugal Kishore Das, inspector in-charge of Tirtol Police Station, said no formal complaint has been lodged and an investigation will be launched only if an FIR is registered.

Drunk driving, is, however, considered to be a traffic offence.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

2
Punjab

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

3
Punjab

Just 9 international flights a week from Chandigarh, 33 from Amritsar

4
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

5
Diaspora

30-year-old Sikh man, who had arrived from Punjab's Faridkot a month ago, dies in truck accident in Canada

6
Jalandhar

Punjab: Flyer rush, demand for more international flights grows

7
Delhi

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

8
Punjab

Income Tax raids at Punjabi singers Kanwar Grewal, Ranjit Bawa's homes

9
Punjab

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's 31-hour long questioning by Income Tax officials ends

10
Punjab

Sangat Singh Gilzian sent back from IGI Airport

Don't Miss

View All
60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA 2022

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022

SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

Top News

With Covid cases rising in US and China, Centre asks states to increase genome sequencing of positive samples

With Covid cases rising in US, China; Health Minister Mandaviya to review situation; states told to increase genome sequencing of positive samples

Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer varia...

Cold wave grips north India; 3 killed, 40 injured in fog-related accidents in UP, Haryana

Cold wave grips north India; 3 killed, 40 injured in fog-related accidents in UP, Haryana

Flight operations unaffected in national capital; possibilit...

Kharge’s ‘dog’ remarks: BJP, Opposition exchange heated words in Rajya Sabha

Kharge's 'dog' remarks: BJP, Opposition exchange heated words in Rajya Sabha

Congess president said while Congress stood for the country ...

Ferozepur distillery protest: 8 policemen injured in clash with members of farmer unions; HC tells protesters to end ‘illegal’ stir

Ferozepur distillery protest: 8 policemen injured in clash with members of farmer unions; HC tells protesters to end 'illegal' stir

Villagers under banner of Sanjha Morcha Zira demanding the p...

Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms

Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms

Netizens have flooded comments section with messages hailing...


Cities

View All

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

4 days on, police yet to trace kidnapped elderly man of Attari

Tree chopped off on Golden Avenue road

Commercialisation leads to traffic congestion

Mesh of wires too close for comfort in residential colonies

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal’s 31-hour long questioning by Income Tax officials ends

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's 31-hour long questioning by Income Tax officials ends

Chandigarh Housing Board allows internal changes in dwelling units by allottees

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

Con men in khaki strike twice, dupe two elderly women of jewellery in Chandigarh

Now, pay via QR code at PGI OPD counters

Delhi court seeks ED’s response to Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to go to Bahrain to visit mother

Delhi court seeks ED’s response to Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to go to Bahrain to visit mother

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

Dalai Lama in Delhi, but no public function on the cards

Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'

Man, woman found dead in Gurugram club

‘It is people’s fight now’: Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

'It is people's fight now': Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

Punjab: Flyer rush, demand for more international flights grows

Union minister meets demolition-hit

Delimitation survey of 80 wards, 13 villages complete

2 peddlers nabbed with 305-gm heroin

Blast at steel factory’s boiler in Ludhiana; 2 workers killed, 4 injured

Blast at steel factory’s boiler in Ludhiana; 2 workers killed, 4 injured

Rs 34.47 cr for focal point roads

Four nabbed, 90 mobiles recovered

70 gm of heroin seized from 2 snatchers: Cops

Dense fog, non-functional traffic lights lead to chaos

10 booked for carving out illegal colony at two villages

10 booked for carving out illegal colony at Patiala's two villages

Punjab VB raids on properties of Capt Amarinder's ex-adviser BIS Chahal in 'DA' case

Spurt in accidents as fog engulfs Patiala city

BSNL pensioners seek revision of pensions

Police nab two peddlers with 3K banned tablets