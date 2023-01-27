 American journalist Angad Singh deported to NY for misrepresenting facts in visa application: Centre to Delhi HC : The Tribune India

American journalist Angad Singh deported to NY for misrepresenting facts in visa application: Centre to Delhi HC

The high court was hearing journalist’s plea against the Central Government’s refusal to permit his entry into India

American journalist Angad Singh deported to NY for misrepresenting facts in visa application: Centre to Delhi HC

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

New Delhi, January 27

The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Friday that American journalist Angad Singh has been blacklisted despite being an OCI card holder for misrepresenting facts in his application for obtaining a journalistic visa and violating certain norms.

Justice Prathiba M Singh granted time to the Centre’s counsel to obtain instructions and file an affidavit confirming whether any proceedings have commenced against Angad Singh, who produces documentaries for Vice News with a focus on Asia, for cancellation of the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

The high court also asked the Centre’s counsel to inform whether any show cause notice was issued to the petitioner.

The high court was hearing the journalist’s plea against the central government’s refusal to permit his entry into India. He was deported from Delhi to New York in August last year.

“Let the above instructions be placed before the court by way of an affidavit within two weeks,” the court said and listed the matter for further hearing on February 28.

The Centre submitted Singh had depicted India in a “negative manner” in the “India Burning” documentary.

Advocate Swathi Sukumar, appearing for the journalist, submitted that under the provisions of the Citizenship Act, OCI card holders have all the rights as recognised by the Constitution of India except for certain rights as mentioned under section 7B (2).

The lawyer also submitted under section 7D of the Act, OCI cards cannot be cancelled and no order for cancellation shall be passed unless the cardholder has been given a reasonable opportunity of being heard.

The counsel said Angad Singh’s OCI card is still valid and that according to the counter affidavit filed by Centre, although he has been blacklisted his OCI card has not been cancelled yet.

As per the Centre, an affidavit has been filed by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) stating the petitioner is a ‘blacklist subject’ and was blacklisted at the instance of the Consulate General of India in New York.

The affidavit claimed the petitioner had misrepresented facts in the application for obtaining a journalistic visa in 2020.

During the hearing, the central government standing counsel, Anurag Ahluwalia, relied upon the provisions of the Foreigners Act and the Foreigners Order to argue that under section 11 (A) of the Foreigners Order, 1948 no foreigner can produce any picture, film or documentary for public exhibition without permission in writing from the Union government.

He said this provision has been violated by the petitioner resulting in his blacklisting despite being an OCI card holder.

In the petition, the journalist has challenged the action of refusing him entry into India as illegal and violative of Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution.

He also challenged the refusal to grant him a ‘Special Permit’ further to his application made on September 22, 2021.

Singh submitted he holds an OCI card which was issued to him initially in March 2007 and which was renewed in August 2018.

He said he had applied for permission to shoot a documentary in India in January 2020 for Republic Day celebration and other events, and was issued a permit. However, since he could not visit immediately, he applied for a second permission which was granted to him on January 30, 2021.

In 2021, he again applied for a special permit to cover some event and interviews but the application was rejected. In respect of his application regarding the rejection, he received no response.

Thereafter, he applied for shooting a food show in September 2021 but was not granted permission.

The plea said in August last year, he wanted to travel to India on a personal visit as he has roots in the country and also has relatives here. However, he was not permitted to enter India on arrival and was deported.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Investment in Adani group by LIC and SBI has exposed financial system to risk, alleges Congress

2
Diaspora

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for 'raping and cheating' Ludhiana woman

3
Nation

India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty

4
Trending

'Goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram': Kangana Ranaut claims Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 'glorifies' Pakistan

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

6
Delhi

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

7
J & K

Had to call off Bharat Jodo Yatra today due to lack of security arrangements in Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi

8
Punjab

Shopkeeper shot at in Punjab's Phagwara

9
Business

Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade on selling in banking shares, Reliance Industries

10
Business

Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month

Don't Miss

View All
Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem
Trending

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

Top News

BBC documentary screening: Students gathered at DU’s north campus detained

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

The action come days after a similar ruckus at Jawaharlal Ne...

It’s govt’s bounden duty to accept SC verdicts: Former Supreme Court judge Nariman on Collegium

It’s govt’s bounden duty to accept SC verdicts: Former Supreme Court judge Nariman on Collegium

Delivering the 7th MC Chagla Memorial Lecture in Mumbai, the...

India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty: Govt sources

India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty

The Indian intention has been conveyed via a notice sent on ...

Sensex tumbles 874 points on selling in banking shares, Reliance Industries; biggest single day slide in more than a month

Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month

Close at three-month lows due to selling in banking, financi...

For Hindenburg Research, Adani Group is a ‘man-made disaster’ in the making

For Hindenburg Research, Adani Group is a 'man-made disaster' in the making

Shares of Adani Group companies continue their losing streak...


Cities

View All

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Bikram Singh Majithia shuns claims on Aam Aadmi clinics

Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, refutes MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla’s allegations

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

CBI court convicts Chandigarh Police constable in 2014 corruption case

CBI court convicts Chandigarh Police constable in 2014 corruption case

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

January 27 declared holiday in Mohali schools which participated Republic Day celebrations

Protest march taken out in Mohali seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

Punjab govt to construct 5,000 EWS flats in Mohali; 25,000 to come up across state

BBC documentary screening: Students gathered at DU’s north campus detained

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

Supreme Court to list plea for MCD mayoral election for February 3

BBC documentary: Ambedkar University students claim electricity supply cut, police on campus

Delhi Police busts fake jobs racket with links to China, Dubai; 3 arrested

RTE Act: HC allows impleading Delhi government, CBSE in plea seeking common syllabus, curriculum across India

Teenager suffers deep cuts on face, neck due to Chinese string in Punjab’s Phagwara

Teenager suffers deep cuts on face, neck due to Chinese string in Punjab’s Phagwara

Col Sarfraz Singh to receive Vishisht Seva Medal

Jalandhar: Latifpura oustees to show black flags at R-Day function venue

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Republic Day function: Governor Purohit to unfurl Tricolour in Jalandhar

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for rape and cheating a Ludhiana woman

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for 'raping and cheating' Ludhiana woman

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

20-year-old drug addict arrested for raping minor girl

Notice to Centre over ‘freezing’ of Ludhiana liquor vends

16 to be awarded at dist-level R-Day function today

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Patiala MC fails to curb manufacture, stocking of single-use plastic

Patiala MC launches help desk for instant resolution of issues

Citizens shouldn’t neglect their right to vote, says DC