American woman sexually assaulted in Kerala, 2 held

Kollam, August 2
An American woman, who had arrived in India recently and was staying at an ashram near here was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men.
The accused men were caught on Tuesday and the process relating to recording of their arrest and lodging of an FIR was under way, an officer of Karunagappally police station said.
The incident occurred on July 31 when the woman was sitting alone at a beach near the ashram, he said.
According to reports, the two men, who are from Kollam, approached the woman, befriended her and on some pretext lured her away to an empty house where she was sexually assaulted.
Police, however, said the details of the incident can be confirmed only after the questioning of the two accused.
The woman had lodged a complaint on the night of August 1.
She had arrived in Kerala on July 22, they said.
