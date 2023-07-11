 Amid BJP's South push, RSS key meet in Tamil Nadu; UCC likely to figure : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Amid BJP's South push, RSS key meet in Tamil Nadu; UCC likely to figure

Amid BJP's South push, RSS key meet in Tamil Nadu; UCC likely to figure

RSS communications and all India publicity chief Sunil Ambekar says the All India Prant Pracharak meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh would be held on July 13-15 at Ooty in Nilgiris district

Amid BJP's South push, RSS key meet in Tamil Nadu; UCC likely to figure

Photo for representation



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 11

Amid the ruling BJP’s ongoing electoral push in south India where the party remains weak insofar as the Lok Sabha polls go, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh will hold a key strategy meet in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty.

RSS communications and all India publicity chief Sunil Ambekar on Tuesday said the All India Prant Pracharak meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh would be held on July 13-15 at Ooty in Nilgiris district.

“The annual meeting is held to discuss organisational matters,” Ambekar said.

Sources said a discussion on Uniform Civil Code is likely at the meeting of the top brass.

RSS chief Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale along with all joint general secretaries (co-sarkaryavahs) Krishna Gopal,  Manmohan Vaidya, CR Mukund, Arun Kumar, and Ram Dutt will be the main participants.

All India officers of all work departments of the RSS will be present in the meeting along with provincial campaigners and co-provincial campaigners and regional campaigners and co-regional campaigners of all provinces.

The meeting will also be attended by All India Organisation Ministers of various Sangh-inspired organisations.

The meeting will mainly discuss the scope and review of the Sangh Shiksha Vargs held this year, the progress made so far in the Sangh Centenary Action Plan (RSS will complete its centenary in 1925), details of branch-level social work and exchange of experiences of change.

In the meeting, discussions will also be held regarding the planning of programmes for the next four-five months and the current situation.

#BJP #RSS #Tamil Nadu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving wider powers to LG; issues notice to Centre

2
Punjab

Rain fury: NH-44 temporarily closed; traffic movement on Ambala-Chandigarh, Ambala-Ludhiana sections halted

3
Punjab

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

4
Himachal

37 killed in 2 days as heavy rains batter north India; Army, NDRF teams step in for rescue ops

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

6
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway opens for traffic; was blocked due to landslide near Parwanoo

7
Punjab

Rain mayhem: Army conducts rescue ops in Punjab, Haryana; over 900 evacuated from private university

8
Punjab

Badi Nadi overflows in Patiala, 300 rescued

9
Punjab

As rains pour trouble in Kharar, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar make a visit

10
Business

Foxconn pulls out from Vedanta's joint venture to make chips

Don't Miss

View All
‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

Top News

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana, authorities step up relief efforts

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts

The governments in both states have stepped up efforts to pr...

Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi ...

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Breaches at two points in Dhussi Bundh in Shahkot lead to fl...

Sunil Jakhar says Punjab BJP must shed ‘junior ally’ tag, Rupani says will contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats

Punjab BJP must shed 'junior ally' tag, says Sunil Jakhar as he takes over as state party chief

Punjab affairs incharge Vijay Rupani says the party will con...

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

The deceased have been identified as Bhagomajra resident Har...


Cities

View All

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

Two-day police remand for Punjab ex-Dy CM OP Soni in DA case

Akal Takht, SGPC offer help to flood-hit

Water level rising in Beas at Harike; Minister visits areas

Knotty affair: Dangling wires pose a threat to residents in Medical Enclave

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

Ambala police issue traffic advisory, vehicular movement restored on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction in Chandigarh

2 Sukhna Lake floodgates opened

Mohali among worst-hit dists, over 50 villages inundated

SC won’t stay ordinance giving L-G wider powers

Supreme Court won't stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving Lieutenant Governor wider powers

Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas on July 14

HC sets aside order cancelling Sweden-based prof’s OCI card

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

25 Garhshankar villages inundated

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Jalandhar: Veggie prices skyrocket

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Overflowing nullah leaves streets flooded

VB nabs four for taking Rs 30K bribe

Gas Tragedy: PPCB finds 22 water polluting industries in Giaspura

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Badi Nadi overflows in Patiala, 300 rescued

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Minister visits rain-hit villages, says public safety key concern