Amid BJP's South push, RSS key meet in Tamil Nadu; UCC likely to figure

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 11

Amid the ruling BJP’s ongoing electoral push in south India where the party remains weak insofar as the Lok Sabha polls go, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh will hold a key strategy meet in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty.

RSS communications and all India publicity chief Sunil Ambekar on Tuesday said the All India Prant Pracharak meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh would be held on July 13-15 at Ooty in Nilgiris district.

“The annual meeting is held to discuss organisational matters,” Ambekar said.

Sources said a discussion on Uniform Civil Code is likely at the meeting of the top brass.

RSS chief Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale along with all joint general secretaries (co-sarkaryavahs) Krishna Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, CR Mukund, Arun Kumar, and Ram Dutt will be the main participants.

All India officers of all work departments of the RSS will be present in the meeting along with provincial campaigners and co-provincial campaigners and regional campaigners and co-regional campaigners of all provinces.

The meeting will also be attended by All India Organisation Ministers of various Sangh-inspired organisations.

The meeting will mainly discuss the scope and review of the Sangh Shiksha Vargs held this year, the progress made so far in the Sangh Centenary Action Plan (RSS will complete its centenary in 1925), details of branch-level social work and exchange of experiences of change.

In the meeting, discussions will also be held regarding the planning of programmes for the next four-five months and the current situation.

#BJP #RSS #Tamil Nadu