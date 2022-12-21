Amid Covid upsurge in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls review meet today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review India’s Covid-19 situation on Wednesday amid a sudden spurt of cases in China, US, Japan, South Korea and Brazil.

Pandemic persists India is witnessing 1,200 cases, while 35 lakh cases are being recorded the world over on a weekly basis. Beijing reports 5 more deaths Cities across China scrambled to install hospital beds and build fever clinics as authorities reported five more deaths amid global concern.

Ahead of the review, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to all states and UTs today asking them to ensure that samples of all positive cases were daily sent for genome sequencing to study the nature of the variants.

The upsurge in China is of major concern worldwide with the pandemic having originally spread from Wuhan.

The US yesterday said China’s Covid outbreak might spawn mutations in the virus. “When it comes to the current outbreak in China, we want to see this addressed,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday, expressing worry.

“In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same,” Bhushan said in his letter to states.

He said all states must ensure that samples of all positive cases were sent on a daily basis to the designated INSACOG genome sequencing laboratories that are mapped to the states and UTs. The ministry said monitoring trends of existing variants was of crucial importance.

Bhushan reminded states of operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy in context of Covid-19 issued in June this year and said it called for early detection, isolation, testing and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases to detect and contain outbreaks of new SARS-CoV 2 variants.

India has been able to restrict the transmission of Covid-19 virus with 1,200 cases being seen on a weekly basis.

However, the world is witnessing 35 lakh cases weekly, with the pandemic still persisting.

