Amid defections in Gujarat, Congress names 42 observers

New Delhi, November 14

The Congress on Monday named 42 observers for Gujarat with four senior leaders tasked with overseeing poll management from the headquarters in each of the four zones of the state. The move followed dissidence in various quarters after the party declared the nominees.

The Congress is grappling with defections, having lost several prominent leaders.

Congress workers today vandalised the party’s office in Jamalpur-Khadia segment over the decision to re-nominate sitting MLA Imran Khedawala. They burnt the posters of former state unit chief Bharatsinh Solanki, damaged his name plate and used spray paint to write invectives on the walls.

The protesters alleged that money had changed hands in ticket distribution on the seat where they were backing youth Congress leader Shahnawaz Sheikh. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the appointment of four central observers to oversee the four zones. AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik will look after poll management from Surat for the South Zone, senior leader Mohan Prakash will handle Saurashtra zone from Rajkot, Maharashtra ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan will be in Vadodara to oversee the Central Zone and former general secretary BK Hariprasad in Ahmedabad for North Zone.

KH Muniyappa will be the fifth observer among the 32 named to oversee the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state. — TNS

Pilot meets Kharge on Rajasthan developments

Rajasthan ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, in Delhi to discuss the entry of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ into MP and Rajasthan, also discussed Rajasthan’s political developments with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

