Amid Hijab row, PM Modi says Opposition parties finding new ways to block the rights of Muslim women

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 10

Amid the Hijab row Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to Muslim women, accusing the Opposition parties of “misleading them” and “finding new ways to block their rights”.

Addressing his first physical poll rally as Uttar Pradesh polled for the Phase-I, PM Modi said people were finding “new ways to block the rights and development of Muslim women” in India.

Speaking in Saharanpur, PM Modi said, “Our government stands with ‘har majloom (every victim). Those people (opposition parties) are trying to trick Muslim sisters to push them back in their lives.”

Reminding that the BJP government “freed the Muslim sisters and daughters from the menace of triple talaq”, he said: “Muslim sisters and daughters understand our clear intentions. We made them free of ‘triple talaq’ and gave them protection. When the BJP received support from the Muslim women, these ‘thekedaar’ got restless. Seeing them chant ‘Modi-Modi’, they are trying to trick our Muslim sisters,” he said.

The Prime Minister said, “It was necessary to keep the state free from riots, women free from fear and send criminals to jail. A BJP-led government was essential in the state to ensure that.”

Slamming ‘dynastic politics’, the PM said if they were in power during the pandemic, “vaccines would have been sold off somewhere on the way and would not have reached you”. Praising Yogi Adityanath, he said the BJP government is very important to ensure the “poor continue to get benefits”.