Amid intense debate, Lok Sabha clears Bill to merge three Delhi MCs

New Delhi, March 30

The Lok Sabha today cleared the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, that seeks to unify the three municipal corporations of the national capital following an intense debate.

Opposition parties such as the Congress and TMC called the legislation “unconstitutional”, accusing the ruling BJP of “running away” from elections for the “fear of losing”.

The Bill was passed by a voice vote as various amendments moved by Opposition members were rejected.

In a hard-hitting counter to observations of Opposition MPs, Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bill was well within the powers vested in Parliament as per Section 239 AA of the Constitution.

“The Bill is as per the Constitution of India. Since Delhi is a Union Territory, the Government of India has the right to bring any legislation related to it,” he said, trashing arguments by Congress and TMC MPs.

In the Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjay Singh questioned the Union Government’s decision to implement central service rules in the UT of Chandigarh and termed it an “infringement of rights of the Punjab Government”.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Singh that the state of Punjab does not have its own capital like other states.

He further said Chandigarh was made joint capital of Punjab and Haryana in 1966 and under the provision of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the state of Punjab is providing 60 per cent staff to the UT Administration whereas Haryana is providing 40 per cent.

He further said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had announced contractual workers would be regularised and thus central service rule should not be implemented in Chandigarh.

Bhogta caste out of SC list

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a Bill to remove Bhogta caste from the Scheduled Castes list in Jharkhand. Bhogta caste and other communities were added to list of Scheduled Tribes.

