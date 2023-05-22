 Amid job losses and fears of ‘AI take-over’, more tech majors are joining Artificial Intelligence race : The Tribune India

696 tech companies have laid off 197985 employees till date, this year, according to Layoffs.fyi

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 22  

Amid warnings regarding its disastrous effect on the job market and “catastrophic” effects on the human race, the buzz is that more companies are joining the ongoing Artificial Intelligence race in the world.

They include tech major Apple Inc which is said to be launching its own version of popular chatbot ChatGPT. According to reports, Apple, which recently “banned” employees from using OpenAI’s ChatGPT, is hiring for positions across machine learning and AI in the company.

Though AI takeover (a hypothetical scenario in with AI becomes the dominant form of intelligence, controlling the planet as also the human species) is still a hypothetical scenario, experts are warning about data privacy, “centralisation of power in a handful of companies” and AGI (artificial general intelligence) “surpassing human cognitive ability”.

After all, AI is also a popular theme in science fiction movies, highlighting benefits and dangers, including the possibility of machines taking over the world and the human race.

According to the Twitter Bio of OpenAI—the AI research and deployment company which developed ChatGPT—their “mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity”.

While those in favour of AI endorse the feeling, an equal number also advise caution, saying that those in power are not prepared for what may be coming.  

Is 'humanity sleepwalking into a catastrophe'

While there has been an increase in AI products for general consumer use, including from tech giants like Google and Microsoft, the job scenario in tech companies is not so encouraging.   

According to Layoffs.fyi, 696 tech companies laid off as many as 1,97,985 employees as on date, this year. The data published by the website tracking layoffs in the tech industry around March stated that 454 tech companies had laid off 1,23,882 employees since the beginning of 2023.

The emergence and subsequent popularity of ChatGPT type AI show that the day is not far when thousands of jobs related to research, coding, writing, human resources, etc, may become redundant but there are other fears as well, including from job-seekers.

According to job advice platform, Resumebuilder.com, “Many employers now use applicant tracking system (ATS) software to automate the initial stage of the hiring process. If the formatting of your resume isn’t optimised for such software, it might get filtered out before it even reaches the person who decides whether or not you get an interview.”

ChatGPT is not the only AI in market

ChatGPT, which crossed the one million user mark in just five days after it was made public in November 2022, currently has over 100 million users. Its website currently generates 1.8 billion visitors per month, and it is not the only one in the market.

Currently, there are several alternatives with different features and benefits to rival the tool owned and developed by OpenAI founded in December 2015 by a group which included multi-billionaire Elon Musk who is now warning against evils of AI.

Recently, an open letter signed by who’s who of the tech world, including Musk, had called for a six-month pause in the “out of control” race for AI development, warning of its “profound risks to society and humanity”. 

The letter came after the public release of GPT-4.

Though Musk is said to be involved in several tech/AI companies, he warned that AI could lead to “civilisation destruction”.

“AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production, in the sense that it is, it has the potential — however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial — it has the potential of civilisation destruction,” Musk was quoted as saying in the interview with Tucker Carlson, an American political commentator. 

 

 

