 Amid judiciary-govt standoff, Kiren Rijiju shares video of retired judge who says SC 'hijacked' Constitution by deciding to appoint judges itself : The Tribune India

Amid judiciary-govt standoff, Kiren Rijiju shares video of retired judge who says SC 'hijacked' Constitution by deciding to appoint judges itself

Appointment of judges to Supreme Court and high courts has become a major flashpoint between the Executive and the Judiciary

Amid judiciary-govt standoff, Kiren Rijiju shares video of retired judge who says SC 'hijacked' Constitution by deciding to appoint judges itself

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, January 22

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday sought to support the views of a retired high court judge, who said the Supreme Court “hijacked” the Constitution by deciding to appoint judges itself.

The government and the judiciary have been at loggerheads over the process of appointment of judges to the higher judiciary, Rijiju shared the video of an interview of Justice R S Sodhi (retd), a former judge of the Delhi Court, saying it is “voice of a judge” and that majority of people have similar “sane views”.

Justice Sodhi said the right to frame laws lies with Parliament.

The law minister also said “actually majority of the people have similar sane views. It’s only those people who disregard the provisions of the Constitution and mandate of the people think that they are above the Constitution of India.”

“Real beauty of Indian Democracy is its success. People rule themselves through their representatives. Elected representatives represent the interests of the People & make laws. Our Judiciary is independent and our Constitution is Supreme,” the minister tweeted.

In the interview, Justice Sodhi also said the apex court cannot frame laws as it does not have the right to do so. The right to frame laws belongs to Parliament, he said.

“... Whether you can amend the Constitution? Only Parliament will amend Constitution. But here I feel the Supreme Court for the first time ‘hijacked’ the Constitution. After ‘hijacking’ they (SC) said that we will appoint (judges) ourselves and the government will have no role in it,” Justice Sodhi said in Hindi.

The appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and the high courts has become a major flashpoint between the Executive and the Judiciary.

While Rijiju has described the collegium system to appoint judges as something “alien” to the Indian Constitution, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has questioned the top court for striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act (NJAC) and a related constitution amendment.

Also the chairman of Rajya Sabha, Dhankar had said a law passed by Parliament, which reflects the will of the people, was “undone” by the Supreme Court and “the world does not know of any such instance”.

By bringing the NJAC law, the government had sought to overturn the collegium system which came into being in 1992.

The apex court has questioned the government for delay in clearing the appointments of Supreme Court and High Court judges.

Last week, the Supreme Court collegium had for the second time reiterated the names of two advocates for appointment as judges of the Calcutta High Court “expeditiously”, saying it was not open for the government to repeatedly send back the same proposal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

2
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

7
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

8
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

9
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

10
Nation

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in the US

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US

According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Police say they received several calls from commuters report...


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop