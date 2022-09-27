Amid ongoing Congress crisis, veteran AK Antony called to Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram, September 27

With the last date of filing nominations for the Congress president’s post ending on Friday and nothing concrete surfacing so far, party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi has asked veteran Congressman AK Antony to reach Delhi at the earliest.

Antony, after his Rajya Sabha tenure ended, had packed his bags and returned to live at his residence in the state capital in April. He is now expected to reach Delhi, later in the day.

Antony, 81, is also a senior CWC member. He is known for his low profile nature, and remains away from the media glare.

Even when many of his contemporaries in the party bid goodbye to the Congress party, he continues to be a trusted confidant of the Gandhi family and that was the only reason why he went on to become the longest serving Defence Minister in the country, a post he held from 2006 till 2014.

Antony after his return from Delhi was rarely seen in party events or meetings, but he took part in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi for one session.

He is expected to remain in the national capital till September 30, the last day for filing of nomination to the party president’s post.

