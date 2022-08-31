Amid poaching fear, Jharkhand UPA MLAs shifted to Raipur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 30

Jharkhand’s ruling JMM-led coalition has moved MLAs to neighbouring Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh to ward off alleged “poaching attempts by the BJP”.

“This is not a surprising move. It happens in politics. We are ready to face any situation,” Chief Minister Hemant Soren was quoted as saying after the UPA MLAs left for neighbouring state.

Amid the continuing suspense over Soren’s fate, the ruling JMM believes that the BJP may attempt to “poach MLAs” and topple the Jharkhand Government the way it did in Maharashtra”. Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in an office-of-profit case, the Election Commission had sent its decision to state Governor Ramesh Bai, which is yet to be made official.

The buzz is that the poll panel has recommended CM’s disqualification from the Assembly. JMM, Congress and the RJD have accused Bais of “deliberately delaying” the announcement of the decision.

Meanwhile, politics over the death of a schoolgirl after being set on fire in Dumka district is escalating, with the BJP gunning for Soren over the issue. While the BJP is accusing Soren of indulging in “appeasement politics”, the JMM has accused the saffron party of playing “communal politics” over a heinous incident for political gains.

Schoolgirl’s death: HC summons DGP

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the Dumka schoolgirl death case and ordered the Director General of Police (DGP) to file a report. The DGP, Neeraj Sinha, was present in the court following summons by the Bench. The Division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan has asked for the status report on the case. The Bench asked the DGP why the victim was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi and not AIIMS, Deoghar, which is much closer from Dumka. The DGP was also asked to mention in his report whether the Deoghar facility was well-equipped to handle burn cases. The incident happened in Dumka town on August 23 when a man allegedly poured petrol on the girl from outside the window of her room while she was asleep and set her on fire. PTI

Punish accused, demand Gandhis

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Vadra on Tuesday demanded justice for the victim. They said the perpetrator should be punished at the earliest. TNS

