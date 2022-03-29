Amid protest, MoS Ajay Mishra tables criminal procedure Bill in LS

Amid protest, MoS Ajay Mishra tables criminal procedure Bill in LS

Union MoS for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra speaks in the Lok Sabha. PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni today introduced the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill amid vehement protests from Opposition leaders, who called it “illegal” and “unconstitutional” and also forced a vote on its introduction.

To expand scope of law

  • Bill seeks to expand scope and ambit of ‘measurements’ that can be taken under the law as it will help in unique identification of a person involved in crime
  • Amendment Bill defines ‘measurements’ to include finger impressions, palm print and footprint impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical, biological samples and their analysis

The Bill aims at authorising the police to take measurements of convicts and other persons for the purpose of identification and investigation in criminal matters to preserve records. Broadly, it aims at providing legal sanction to the police to take physical and biological samples of convicts as well as persons accused of crimes.

Congress’ Manish Tewari called the Bill “in derogation of Article 20, Sub-Article 3 and Article 21 of the Constitution of India” and beyond the legislative competence of the House.

He said Article 20, Sub-Article 3 explicitly states that no person accused of any offence shall be compelled to be a witness against himself.

Tewari also raised apprehensions on usage of words like “biological samples and their analysis” saying they could lead to narco analysis and brain mapping. The implied use of force to take measurements violates the rights of prisoners violates a catena of Supreme Court judgments, he said.

Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “The Bill seeks to empower the police and court to take measurements of persons who are undertrial and suspected to be involved in a case on the presumption that they may commit illegal act in the future.”

Dismissing the apprehensions, Mishra asserted that the move was required to make provisions for the use of modern techniques to capture and record appropriate body measurements.

Pointing that the existing law, Identification of Prisoners Act, dates back to 1920, Mishra said it allowed taking only fingerprint and footprint impressions of a limited category of convicted. Opposition members forced a vote on the introduction of the Bill. The opposition move was defeated as 120 members voted in favour of introduction of the bill, while 58 members were against it.

Mishra said the Bill would grant legal sanction to take body measurements and make investigation of crime more efficient.

Consultations on the Bill were held with state governments and union territories and everybody had supported the measure, he said, adding that the Law Commission too had suggested changes to the law in 1980, but the recommendations were not acted upon for 42 years.

RSP member NK Premachandran said the Bill granted rights to the police to collect DNA samples of convicts of minor crimes and questioned the intention for empowering the police to such an extent. BSP member Ritiesh Pandey and TMC member Sougata Ray also raised objections, urging Speaker Om Birla to not allow its introduction.

#ajay mishra #om birla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Will Smith's 'slap' turns insane viral moment, 'a new meme is born' and it has something to do with Nicole Kidman

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep

3
Punjab

16,000 mohalla clinics to be set up in Punjab, health card for every resident: Singla

4
World

Will Smith wins best actor trophy at Oscars, apologises for punching comedian Chris Rock

5
Punjab

Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Nawanshahr

6
World

Alopecia areata: Know the medical condition Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett suffering from

7
Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

8
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann to make big pro-Punjab announcement today

9
Haryana

Nationwide strike hits banking, public transport services in West Bengal, Kerala, other states

10
Punjab

Drug case: Bikram Majithia moves Supreme Court for quashing of FIRs

Don't Miss

View All
Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men
Himachal

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Top Stories

Pass law to check misuse of rural fund, Centre tells Punjab

Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab

Cash-strapped AAP govt may take ordinance route to amend rul...

No long queues, Punjab rolls out ‘doorstep ration delivery’ scheme

No long queues, Punjab rolls out 'doorstep ration delivery' scheme

16k mohalla clinics on Delhi pattern

Strike hits banking, transport services

Strike hits banking, transport services

More than 20 crore workers took part in bandh: AITUC

PIL wants MLAs to pay income tax, not state

PIL wants Himachal MLAs to pay income tax, not state

High Court issues notice to govt

UK Foreign Secretary to visit India on March 31 amid Ukraine crisis

UK Foreign Secretary to visit India on March 31 amid Ukraine crisis

Talks with Ukraine likely today in turkey: Kremlin

Cities

View All

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

After 14 months, police register FIR of woman claiming torture

3 days left, Amritsar MC fails to meet property tax recovery target

Amritsar DHO warns of action against unregistered food operators

Common man hit hard by rising fuel prices

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

Delhi HC pulls up Twitter, says micro-blogging platform not bothered about sensitivities of people from other regions, ethnicities

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, state tribal party leader meets AAP chief Kejriwal in Delhi

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

Poor infra: Dug-up road and broken sewer pipes add to commuters' woes

Patwari's post: Cleared exam but still waiting for appointment

Sukhpal Khaira: Even if I hadn't been freed, I would have emerged victorious

Jalandhar: Thyroid tumour weighing 2kg removed after 7-hour surgery

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Environmental activists hold protest outside Ludhiana Mayor's house

Four nabbed for cultivating poppy, 2 for stealing cables

Two test +ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Villagers foil bid to break open ATM at Bhundri

Man, son killed in accident

Samana man, son killed in accident

433 more administered Covid vaccine in Patiala district

Shop worker films girl in trial room, held