Amid Rahul Gandhi disqualification row, Congress MPs to hold meeting in Parliament today

ANI
New Delhi, March 27
Congress MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet at the Congress Parliamentary Party office at Parliament at 10.30am on Monday.
Sources earlier told ANI that the Congress leaders would intensify their protest against the Centre over the Adani issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP from Lok Sabha wearing black clothes.
Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will attend Parliament by putting on black clothes, sources had said.
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the disqualification of Rahul.
The Congress has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue and staged protests in Parliament's ongoing Budget Session.
Like-minded Opposition leaders will meet on Monday in the Rajya Sabha LoP chamber in Parliament to discuss the strategy for the floor of the House, according to sources.
