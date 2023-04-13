Amid reports of hoarding, stock of pulses reviewed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

Amid reports of hoarding, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution on Wednesday reviewed tur and urad stocks in major pulse-producing and consuming states.

At a meeting attended by senior officers of Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, MP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan,TN and UP, the number of registered entities and quantities of the disclosed stock were reviewed. Areas were identified where a push was required to ensure disclosure by stakeholder entities — importers, millers, stockists and traders.

The Department of Consumer Affairs had last month constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary Nidhi Khare to monitor the stock of pulses held by various stakeholders.

“The states have been directed to conduct verification of stocks held by various entities and take strict action on undisclosed stocks under the Essential Commodities Act:1955 and the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act:1980,” an official said.