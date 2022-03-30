Amidst heat wave, March goes almost dry for north India

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, March 30

Amidst unusually high day temperatures, the month of March went almost dry for the northern states, with the rain being deficient by 99 per cent in Haryana, 98 per cent in Punjab and 95 per cent in Himachal Pradesh.

From March 1 to March 30, Haryana received 0.2 mm rain as compared to the long period average 11.8 mm for this period, according to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Punjab received 0.4 mm rain during the aforementioned period against the normal of 23.4 mm, while the hill states of Himachal Pradesh received 5.4 mm against the normal of 108.9 mm.

While rain over north India had been surplus in the month of January, these were below the long period average in these three states during February, particularly in Himachal Pradesh which recoded deficient rainfall.

The northern states also experienced heat wave spells during March on more than one occasion. According to IMD, the temperature at some places in the region was above normal by 4—7 degrees Celsius on few days.

The weather department has predicted that while the current spell of heat wave is expected to continue for the next 4—5 days, its intensity will reduce in beginning of April.