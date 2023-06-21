Amit Agrawal takes charge as UIDAI CEO

New Delhi: IAS officer Amit Agrawal on Tuesday assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which administers Aadhaar. He is a 1993-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre.
