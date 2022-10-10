Amit Shah calls for fiscal prudence by Northeastern states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 9

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today asked for fiscal prudence on the part of Northeastern states, as it was essential to make the Indian economy the second largest in the world. He also noted that the Centre had evolved ways to permanently solve the issues to take the region on the path of development.

Addressing the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Guwahati, Shah said insurgency, lack of connectivity and failure of previous governments to focus on Northeast hampered the region’s development for decades.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government tried to understand the core problems and evolved ways to permanently solve the issues to take the region on the path of development,” he noted.

In the past eight years of the Modi government, several efforts had been made to bring peace to the region, enhance connectivity and give priority to development, he said.

Shah asked Chief Ministers of Northeastern states to ensure financial discipline, as it was essential to make the country’s economy the second largest in the world.

The Union Home Minister also urged the states to make full use of the North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) for flood control, irrigation, tourism, afforestation and agriculture.

“The whole of India considers language, culture, cuisine and costumes of the Northeast as its heritage. The Centre led by PM Modi is striving to preserve and promote the identity of this region,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shah on Sunday evening inaugurated the third conference of Superintendents of the Assam Police at Dergaon in Golaghat district.

He also inaugurated the newly built convention centre at the Police Training College in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

