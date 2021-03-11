Amit Shah demands CBI inquiry into BJYM worker's death

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the West Bengal Government regarding the unnatural death of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state vice-president Arjun Chowrasia, whose body was found hanging from the ceiling of an abandoned railway quarter at Kolkata’s Cossipore area this morning.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kolkata, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Chowrasia’s “murder” was a indication that violence would continue in the state.

Shah is visiting Bengal for the first time since last year’s Assembly elections. After meeting the family members of the deceased, Shah told mediapersons that it was a case of “political murder”.

Referring to the “post-poll violence” incidents in the state allegedly unleashed by the TMC against the BJP, Shah said Chowrasia’s “murder” showed that political violence by the TMC would not stop.

The BJP has approached the High Court for a CBI probe into the incident, Shah said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal minister Chadrima Banerjee warned Shah against describing Chowrasia’s death as a murder without proper investigation.

