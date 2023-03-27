Amit Shah justifies scrapping Muslim quota in Karnataka

Bengaluru/Bidar, March 26
In a bid to woo Lingayats and Vokkaligas, the two powerful dominant communities of Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections that are due in May, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled the statues of 12th century social reformer and Lingayat sect founder Lord Basaveshwara and Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda at Vidhana Soudha, the Karnataka seat of power.
Shah also justified the decision of the BJP government in Karnataka led by CM Basavaraj Bommai to scrap the 4 % reservation for Muslims in the 2B category asserting that there was no provision in the Constitution for affirmative action on the basis of religion.
