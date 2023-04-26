 Amit Shah launches IFFCO’s nano DAP; urges farmers to use nano liquid fertilisers to cut imports : The Tribune India

Amit Shah launches IFFCO’s nano DAP; urges farmers to use nano liquid fertilisers to cut imports

One 500 ml bottle of nano liquid DAP that will cost Rs 600 is equivalent to 50kg bag of conventional granular DAP, which is currently being sold at Rs 1,350

Amit Shah launches IFFCO’s nano DAP; urges farmers to use nano liquid fertilisers to cut imports

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others at the launch of Nano DAP (Liquid) manufactured by IFFCO, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, April 26

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched IFFCO’s nano liquid DAP fertiliser for commercial sale at Rs 600 per 500 ml bottle and exhorted farmers to use nano urea and DAP extensively to make the country self-reliant and reduce import dependence.

One bottle (500 ml) of nano liquid DAP (Di-ammonium phosphate) is equivalent to one bag (50kg) of conventional granular DAP, which is currently being sold at Rs 1,350.

In June 2021, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) launched the world’s first nano urea fertiliser and now it has developed nano DAP.

IFFCO’s nano DAP fertiliser was approved by the Agriculture Ministry and notified in the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) in March this year based on its encouraging results.

Addressing the event, Shah said, “Launch of IFFCO’s nano liquid DAP is an important beginning towards becoming self-reliant in the fertiliser sector.”

The minister expressed concern over the impact of excessive use of conventional chemical fertilisers on soil quality and the health of people.

Shah said the use of IFFCO Nano DAP will enhance both the quality and quantity of crop production and improve soil health as the liquid fertilisers are sprayed on plants.

The use of nano fertilisers will contribute a lot in restoring fertility of land and also reducing the threat to the health of crores of Indians caused by chemical nutrients, he added.

Shah lauded the efforts of IFFCO in innovating the world’s first nano-liquid urea and DAP.

The minister noted that 60 per cent of India’s population is associated with agriculture and related activities and this “revolutionary development” will help the country become ‘Atmanirbhar’ in the field of fertilisers.

The use of nano urea and nano DAP will lead to a reduction in imports as well as the government’s fertiliser subsidy bill, he said, adding that nano fertilisers can be easily stored and transported.

The government provides subsidy on conventional DAP but it will not give any subsidy on nano DAP. So, there will be saving in government’s subsidy. There is no subsidy on nano urea as against conventional urea, which is highly subsidised.

The government’s fertiliser subsidy bill was Rs 2.25 lakh crore in 2022-23.

Shah also said the use of nano DAP can help farmers in reducing expenditure on crop production by 6 to 20 per cent.

He urged farmers to use nano urea as well as DAP extensively and asked them not to use both conventional and nano fertilisers at the same time.

Shah said the use of nano fertilisers will also help farmers in adopting natural (chemicals-free) farming in a big way.

The minister highlighted that the IFFCO has got a patent for their nano urea and nano DAP for 20 years, and the cooperative will get royalty for the use of the products.

IFFCO is likely to produce 18 crore bottles of nano DAP by 2025-26, which will lead to a reduction of the use of 90 lakh tonne of conventional DAP, Shah said.

In a statement, IFFCO said it has set up manufacturing facilities for the production of nano DAP fertilisers at Kalol, Kandla in Gujarat and Paradeep in Orissa.

Production at Kalol Plant has already started and this year 5 crore bottles of nano DAP liquid, equivalent to 25 lakh tonnes of DAP, will be produced.

Nano DAP contains 8 per cent nitrogen and 16 per cent of phosphorus in a bottle.

IFFCO further said has sold 5.44 crore bottles of nano urea since August 2021.

Its Chairman Dileep Sanghani said nano DAP has been made in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sahkar se Samriddhi and Atmanirbhar Bharat” with the aim of increasing farmer’s income and providing them with a better future.

IFFCO’s MD US Awasthi said the “nano DAP has been found to be very effective in enhancing the nutritional quality and productivity of crop and has a huge positive impact on the environment thus resulting in significant reduction in global warming.

In 2021-22, India imported 91.36 lakh tonne of urea, 54.62 lakh tonne of DAP, 24.60 lakh tonne of MoP (muriate of potash) and 11.70 lakh tonne of NPK fertilisers.

Urea is provided to the farmers at a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 242 per 45 kg bag fixed by the Centre. The difference between the production cost and retail price is reimbursed to the manufacturers as subsidy.

The Centre is implementing a Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) policy with effect from April 2010 for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers. Under the policy, a fixed amount of subsidy is provided on P&K fertilisers depending on their nutrient content. The MRP of P&K fertilisers is fixed by manufacturers.

#amit shah

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal; PM Modi pays floral tributes

2
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: End of an era

3
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

4
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

5
Haryana

Housing scheme scrapped in Gurugram, Faridabad

6
Nation

8 former Indian Navy men face death for spying in Qatar

7
Nation spurious drugs

Fresh alert, WHO flags syrup made in Punjab

8
Punjab

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

9
Nation

Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Kejriwal's bungalow, claims report; Congress slams AAP

10
Punjab SIT Report: Bent Cops

Punjab cops who helped dismissed Inspector Inderjit Singh still to be named

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

10 policemen, driver killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM, assures a...

Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: SAD leaders, workers gather at party office in Chandigarh to pay their last respects

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal; PM Modi pays floral tributes

His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Panic grips students, teachers in Bengal school after gun-weilding man enters classroom

Panic grips students, teachers in Bengal school after gun-weilding man enters classroom

The person was later overpowered by police personnel and arr...

No going back on the fight against corruption, dynasties: PM Modi

No going back on the fight against corruption, dynasties: PM Modi

Post 2014 government schemes a protective shield for India’s...


Cities

View All

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

71K MT wheat arrives in Amritsar mandis

Wheat lifting at snail’s pace in Tarn Taran

Outcry as Darwin’s theory of evolution axed from syllabus

Protest in Tarn Taran against Ropar gurdwara sacrilege incident

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

Dera Bassi tragedy: Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Tepid response yet again, only six of 128 CHB units go

Govt schools in Chandigarh see record pre-primary admissions

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected MCD mayor

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected Delhi mayor; BJP's Shikha Rai withdraws nomination

BJP slams Kejriwal for Rs 45 crore renovation on residence, calls him ‘maharaj’; AAP clarifies

Excise scam: Delhi court to pass order on Sisodia's bail plea on April 28

Gurugram ACP’s vehicle hit by cab driven on wrong side

Sexual harassment complaint by wrestlers: DCW demands registration of FIR against police officers for not lodging case

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Kapurthala’s 160-year-old clock is ticking again

Income tax raids at 12 premises of Jalandhar pastor

Woman killed, son injured as man opens fire on them

Law & order has gone for a toss, says Warring

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

2 nabbed peddlers wanted in eight criminal cases: Probe

A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety

Ludhiana Civic body dismantles sewer line of dyeing units

Defaulter govt departments rush to clear PSPCL dues, Rs 130 crore paid

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Readiness reviewed ahead of Lok Adalat

Housing units handed over to EWS families

Two women die in separate road accidents

Patiala: Investiture ceremony