Amit Shah: Need to control left-wing extremism

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said there was a need to control left-wing extremism (LWE) in all its forms by dismantling its financial, ideological and logistical support system in the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers from across the country here to discuss various aspects of India’s security, Shah said besides dismantling “the financial, ideological and logistical support system” to the LWE, there was an urgent need “to further strengthen the process of information sharing and enhancing liaison between counter-terrorism and anti-drug agencies of the states”.

“The meeting held discussions on issues related to national security, including counter terrorism, threat from extremism, cyber security and aspects related to securing India’s frontiers,” the MHA said in a statement.