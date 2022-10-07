Amit Shah on 3-day visit to northeast, to inaugurate dairy conclave, address BJP workers

Gangtok/Guwahati, October 7
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day northeast tour starting Friday, during which he will inaugurate a dairy conclave in Sikkim and meet BJP leaders there, followed by a slew of programmes in Assam.
BJP president JP Nadda is also scheduled to arrive in Assam on Friday evening to attend party-related programmes.
Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote, "Leaving for the Northeast on my 3-day visit to Sikkim and Assam. Today will inaugurate the 'Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave-2022' at Gangtok followed by a series of programs in Assam.”
According to Shah's itinerary for October 7, as posted on the microblogging site by his office, the home minister will unveil a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Rajbhavan in Gangtok, after which he would inaugurate the dairy conclave.
Later in the day, Shah will meet BJP's core group in Sikkim before leaving for Assam.
Shah and Nadda are also scheduled to hold a meeting with Assam BJP's core committee on Friday at state guest house in Guwahati.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh
Searches held at various locations of liquor baron Deep Malh...
Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
'The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their ...
Rupee falls 15 paise to close at all-time low of 82.32 against US dollar
The Indian currency for the first time closed below the 82 l...
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims' trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held
Were tasked by Pakistan-based gangster-terrorist Harvinder R...