Amit Shah: Panel soon to resolve Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 14

The Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra have agreed to refrain from staking claim till the Supreme Court takes a final view on the boundary dispute between the two states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced today.

Briefing the media after meeting CMs Basavaraj Bommai and Eknath Shinde, Shah said, “There has been an agreement that till the Supreme Court delivers its verdict, the state governments will not make any claim. The dispute should be resolved through talks. A ministerial committee comprising three representatives each from the two states will be formed to discuss the contentious issues.”

The Home Minister met the Chief Ministers amid a flare-up of the dispute that dates back to 1957. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra were also present at the meeting. Over the last few weeks, trucks from Maharashtra have been attacked in Karnataka and buses of the southern state have been defaced by workers of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena.