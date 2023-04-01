 Amit Shah reaches Bihar; BJP, JD(U) trade charges over cancellation of Sasaram visit : The Tribune India

Amit Shah reaches Bihar; BJP, JD(U) trade charges over cancellation of Sasaram visit

Sasaram event was touted as celebration of the birth anniversary of Asoka the Great, the Mauryan Emperor, who has acquired the status of an OBC icon in Bihar

Amit Shah reaches Bihar; BJP, JD(U) trade charges over cancellation of Sasaram visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being welcomed at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna on April 1, 2023. PTI



PTI

Patna, April 1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Bihar on Saturday amid trading of charges between the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) over communal disturbances which caused him to cancel one of the programmes scheduled on April 2.

Shah is putting up at a city hotel where he met state BJP leaders late in the evening.

On Sunday morning, he will take part in a function of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) here before leaving for Hisua in Nawada district, about 120 kilometres away, to address a public meeting.

Widely regarded as the BJP’s principal strategist, Shah was also scheduled to take part in a function in Sasaram town of Rohtas district, which has been put off in view of communal violence that began Thursday evening during Ram Navami festivities and continued till Friday.

The Sasaram event was touted as a celebration of the birth anniversary of Asoka the Great, the Mauryan Emperor, who has acquired the status of an OBC icon in Bihar, which has been the veritable laboratory of Mandal politics.

BJP leaders were quick to allege that Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in Sasaram “deliberately” with the intent to impede Shah’s function, a charge rejected by the Nitish Kumar government.

Rohtas District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar issued a video statement saying: “Section 144 was never imposed. No such order was passed by myself or the Sub Divisional Magistrate concerned. Order was completely restored in Sasaram by Friday evening. We did resort to restrictions like suspending internet services for a day”.

Nonetheless, the state BJP shared video clips on its social media accounts wherein police personnel could be seen advising common people to stay indoors with the announcement “Section 144 has been imposed”.

The DM said, “We have issued show cause notices to such police personnel. They have said that they relayed the message as a tactic to get some handle over the situation”.

The BJP, however, was certainly not impressed with the comedy of errors and the chief minister’s insinuation - “instructions are in place to track down those who indulged in mischief to cause the disturbances which were unusual and unnatural” -- added insult to injury.

The saffron party gave vent to its outrage by going to the Raj Bhavan where a memorandum was submitted to Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Signed by close to 30 senior leaders, including state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary and Leader of the Opposition in assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha, the memorandum squarely blamed the cancellation of Shah’s programme on “extreme incompetence and failure of the administration”.

Kumar, the JD(U) supremo, who was a BJP ally till less than a year ago, however, was of the view: “I failed to understand why he was coming in the first place. And I fail to understand why he is not going (to Sasaram)”.

JD(U) spokesman Himraj Ram twisted the knife with a statement claiming “Shah’s programme has been cancelled since the BJP was wary of not being able to manage sizeable crowds in Sasaram”.

This is Shah’s fourth visit to Bihar since the BJP got stripped of power in the state in August last year when Kumar walked over to the Mahagathbandhan comprising the RJD, Congress and the Left.

With the NDA in tatters, the BJP faces an uphill task in the Lok Sabha polls next year though it has swept Bihar in the last three general elections, including the one in 2009, when the coalition had put up a dismal performance nationally.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Intercepted, Amritpal’s aide hid at Tanuli dera 2 km away

2
Diaspora

Identification of Indian migrant family found dead near Canada-US border pending: Officials

3
Punjab

Democracy under threat: Navjot Singh Sidhu after release from jail

4
Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

5
Punjab

Sparks fly at Cong meeting

6
Nation

'Supari' given, attempts to malign me inside & outside country, says PM Modi

7
Entertainment

Watch: Salman poses with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan and Suhana

8
Comment

The science of a hit series

9
Nation

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to visit India after misgivings on Doklam border issue

10
Nation

India-China border now stable, situation of 'emergency control' over: Chinese diplomat

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi likely to move court against conviction on Monday

Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...

If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP

If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP

AAP claims Modi will become ineligible to contest elections ...

Untimely rains, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectare; farmers stare at yield loss

Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss

The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...


Cities

View All

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Blight affects tomato crop on 350 acres

Amritsar MC forms teams to speed up work

Minor, woman gang-raped in Ajnala, no arrest so far

Amritsar MC sends Rs 452-cr budget to Dept of Local Bodies

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

2 nabbed for robbing Zirakpur resident at roadside of Rs 1.2 lakh, other valuables

Tricity ill-equipped to fight high-rise blaze

One machine for Panchkula dist

Staff crunch plagues Mohali

If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP

If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP

Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

Body found hanging by Damoria Bridge in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur registers 11 Covid cases in 2 days

BJP leader Ch Swarana Ram no more

Poster row: After BJP’s complaint, FIR filed

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

Trio booked for robbing transport firm manager in Ludhiana

Intoxicants, mobiles seized from Central Jail, Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civic body poll in few months, says minister

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Minorities in India prosperous & safe, says commission chairman

‘Begum’ of Malerkotla honoured by SGPC