Amit Shah reviews Indo-Bangla border situation in Assam; interacts with locals

Mankachar (Assam), May 9
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the situation along the Assam-Bangladesh border from the Mankachar sector of the state.
Shah, who arrived at the Kamakhya Hilltop via a chopper earlier in the day, offered prayers at the temple there before leaving for the Mankachar.
He was welcomed by officials of the BSF and the state government at the border outpost.
The Home Minister, accompanied by BSF officials, reviewed the border situation from an observation tower set up for the occasion. He was also seen interacting with local villagers, who had gathered in the area.
A flag march was conducted by the border personnel of both India and Bangladesh in the presence of the Union Minister.
Shah is likely to discuss issues related to infiltration, cattle-smuggling, boundary fencing, river patrolling with senior BSF officials at the Sadartilla camp, sources in the paramilitary force said.
The Home Minister, who is in Assam on a two-day visit, is scheduled to attend several programmes on Monday and Tuesday.
