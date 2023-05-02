 Amit Shah slams Siddaramaiah in his home turf, says his was the most corrupt government in India : The Tribune India

He was addressing a public meeting in Mysuru district

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah addresses during a public meeting for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in Chamarajanagar district, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. PTI



PTI

Varuna (Karnataka), May 2

Targeting Congress leader Siddaramaiah in his home constituency, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the people to decide between a leader who is about to retire and a future leader, as he assured to make BJP candidate V Somanna, “a big personality” if they make him an MLA.

In a surprise move the BJP, taking the battle to the opposition camp, has fielded Somanna, a Minister from Bengaluru, against Siddaramaiah, who is contesting his “last election” from his native constituency.

“This Karnataka election is important, and this election in Varuna is even more important. We have fielded Somanna as our candidate from Varuna, you (people) make him MLA and send (to Assembly), I’m telling you that BJP will make him a big personality and bring him back,” Shah said.

Addressing a public meeting here in Mysuru district, he said, votes given to Somanna and Revanna (neighbouring T Narasipura BJP candidate)- along with sending them to the Legislative Assembly, will also “ensure the safety” of Karnataka.

“Only PM Modi can make Karnataka developed, prosperous and safe, no one else,” he added.

Stating that it was the BJP government led by Modi which banned Popular Front of India (PFI), Shah said, “if Congress party comes to power and if Siddaramaiah wins they will withdraw the ban on PFI.” The Congress, while in power, had made Karnataka ATM of its central leadership, he said, alleging that during Siddaramaiah’s five years tenure other than corruption, they did nothing for the state.

“Siddaramaiah ji- the corruption took place in your tenure. The Siddaramaiah government was the most corrupt government in entire India,” he said.

Alleging that, according to Siddarmaiah, the Lingayat community brought corruption in Karnataka, Shah said, “Siddaramaiah, you should be ashamed of yourself.” “Siddaramaiah by stating that Lingayats were involved in corruption, has insulted the Lingayat community. The Congress had earlier too insulted the Lingayat community by sacking (Lingayat leaders) S Nijalingappa and Veerendra Patil (from CM post),” he added.

Further questioning Siddaramaiah as to why he keeps changing his Assembly seat every time- from Chamundeshwari to Varuna to Badami, Shah said, “what makes you (Siddaramaiah) change the seat every time? It is because wherever you go, you don’t do any development work, and people there make you flee from their constituency.” “I want to ask you the people of Varuna, do you want a leader who is about to retire, or do you want a future leader? You decide,” he said.

Noting that the BJP made Yediyurappa the Chief Minister, who gave farmers’ budget, the Union Minister said Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also took forward the irrigation projects in Karnataka and various development works of Modi government for the benefit of farmers.

Asking people whether the BJP government did the right thing by scrapping 4 per cent Muslim reservation that was given by the Congress, he said, “Congress says if Siddaramaiah wins, Muslim reservation will be brought back and the Lingayat reservation that we (BJP) had increased will go. Also SC/ST reservation that was enhanced by BJP will go. They (Congress) can only do appeasement politics.” Crediting Prime Minister Modi for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, also surgical strikes and air strikes against terrorists inside Pakistan, Shah said the Congress cannot give security to the country, make it prosperous, end corruption and develop Karnataka.

“Then why should Varuna be voting for Siddaramaiah? I assure you if you make Somanna win in Varuna, we will make this the most developed seat in the state,” he added.

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Somanna and other BJP leaders were present at the public meeting.

#Amit Shah #BJP #Congress #Karnataka

