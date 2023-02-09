Amit Shah ticks off Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over Chinese transgressions

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday challenged Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's claims on Chinese transgressions into India and said the Congress leader should make it clear that he was quoting newspaper reports, and not any official documents while making his insinuations.

Reacting to Adhir who asked the government why it was not discussing LAC issue in Parliament while recalling that late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had allowed a debate on the issue in Parliament, Shah said, "That debate was allowed when thousands of acres of Indian land was lost. Today there is no shortcoming of strategy. When there is no gap, what is there to fill?"

Shah said, “I have no problems with anyone saying anything as long as they attribute their remarks to newspapers. Parliament record should be authentic for the country and the world to see. So let the attributions be clear.”

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also reacted to Adhir when the latter quoted BJP MP Tapir Gao to claim Chinese transgression into India along the LAC. “People writing anything somewhere does not amount to truth. The Army has already said no transgression happened. The Army should be believed,” Rijiju said.