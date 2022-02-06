UP assembly polls 2022: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto today

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, February 5

All eyes are on the BJP’s election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh with the party expected to make major announcements on “free electricity” to counter rival Samajwadi Party’s promise of free 300 units. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the BJP manifesto for UP in Lucknow tomorrow.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who has promised 300 units free power to domestic consumers, has also said his party will launch a door-to-door campaign to register domestic consumers for the benefit.

Notably, a similar promise of free electricity by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal earned his party major political benefits in Delhi. Though in West Bengal elections last year, the BJP’s promise of free electricity of 200 units failed to make the desired impact for the party.

Meanwhile, according to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the BJP’s “Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra on February 6 will be on the issue of nationalism, development and good governance”.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is also expected to launch the BJP’s manifesto for Goa in Panaji on Sunday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a virtual rally for the state. Amid the expected exchange of charges between rivals, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today hit out at the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of doing “politics of appeasement”.

Addressing an event in Mathura, he also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for relying on Chinese media rather than trusting the valour of Indian soldiers. “Rahul talked about the China-India clash in the Galwan valley, believed anything he read and said only three Chinese jawans were killed. I would like to clarify, as per an Australia-based newspaper, 38-50 Chinese jawans were killed, not 2-4. Indian borders are safe,” Singh was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the SP chief, who was in Aligarh today, said, “Farmers had to stage protests for a year in order for the Centre to take back the three farm laws. As elections approached the states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the BJP repealed the black laws.”

Sedition charge on Cong’s Rai in Varanasi

Varanasi: Congress candidate Ajay Rai was on Saturday booked for sedition over violation of model code of conduct and Covid-19 protocols, and alleged hate speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said. PTI

PM to address hybrid rally in UP tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday undertake his first visit to Uttar Pradesh since the announcement of the elections and will address a hybrid rally in Bijnor. The PM will address Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha segments that hold 18 Assembly segments. The PM’s visit comes after the EC recently relaxed rules to hold rallies. So far all of PM’s rallies in poll-bound UP have been digital. In the Bijnor hybrid rally, the PM will be present in Bijnor and people of various constituencies will connect virtually. TNS

