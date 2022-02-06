UP assembly polls 2022: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto today

The party is expected to make major announcements on “free electricity” to counter rival Samajwadi Party’s promise of free 300 units

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with children during his visit to Gorakhpur on Saturday. PTI

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, February 5

All eyes are on the BJP’s election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh with the party expected to make major announcements on “free electricity” to counter rival Samajwadi Party’s promise of free 300 units. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the BJP manifesto for UP in Lucknow tomorrow.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who has promised 300 units free power to domestic consumers, has also said his party will launch a door-to-door campaign to register domestic consumers for the benefit.

Notably, a similar promise of free electricity by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal earned his party major political benefits in Delhi. Though in West Bengal elections last year, the BJP’s promise of free electricity of 200 units failed to make the desired impact for the party.

Meanwhile, according to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the BJP’s “Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra on February 6 will be on the issue of nationalism, development and good governance”.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is also expected to launch the BJP’s manifesto for Goa in Panaji on Sunday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a virtual rally for the state. Amid the expected exchange of charges between rivals, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today hit out at the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of doing “politics of appeasement”.

Addressing an event in Mathura, he also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for relying on Chinese media rather than trusting the valour of Indian soldiers. “Rahul talked about the China-India clash in the Galwan valley, believed anything he read and said only three Chinese jawans were killed. I would like to clarify, as per an Australia-based newspaper, 38-50 Chinese jawans were killed, not 2-4. Indian borders are safe,” Singh was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the SP chief, who was in Aligarh today, said, “Farmers had to stage protests for a year in order for the Centre to take back the three farm laws. As elections approached the states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the BJP repealed the black laws.”

Sedition charge on Cong’s Rai in Varanasi

Varanasi: Congress candidate Ajay Rai was on Saturday booked for sedition over violation of model code of conduct and Covid-19 protocols, and alleged hate speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said. PTI

PM to address hybrid rally in UP tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday undertake his first visit to Uttar Pradesh since the announcement of the elections and will address a hybrid rally in Bijnor. The PM will address Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha segments that hold 18 Assembly segments. The PM’s visit comes after the EC recently relaxed rules to hold rallies. So far all of PM’s rallies in poll-bound UP have been digital. In the Bijnor hybrid rally, the PM will be present in Bijnor and people of various constituencies will connect virtually. TNS

England win toss, elect to bat in U-19 World Cup final against India

High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets

India have been set a target of 190 runs by England in the U...

Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana’s top official

Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana's top official

The BSEH had earlier announced it would conduct annual Class...

Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab’s CM face today

Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab's CM face today

Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others

Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over ENA ‘diversion’

Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over extra neutral alcohol 'diversion'

Since the ENA is used to manufacture alcohol, officials are ...

Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages

UP assembly polls 2022: Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages

BJP had swept all five seats in Muzaffarnagar after 2013 ag...

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

Amritsar East — important but often 'ignored' segment

Amritsar district clocks two deaths, 44 new cases

Prajapati Samaj, SC & OBC leaders join SAD

Rs 1.6-cr burglary case cracked, Moga man held

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

CTU to start shuttle bus service to airport

CTU to start shuttle bus service to Chandigarh airport

Panchkula daily Covid-19 cases below 100 after month

Chandigarh: Girl killed in hit-&-run

Linesman electrocuted at Dera Bassi

Chandigarh Mayor launches drive to rid city of plastic

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Declare candidates’ antecedents in newspapers, TV: Poll observers

Nawanshahr administration begins drive to reach PwD voters

Hoshiarpur tops Punjab in disposal of cVigil complaints

Unaccounted cash, valuables seized in Jalandhar district

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Covid-19: 183 test positive, two die in Ludhiana district

Woman among three nabbed with heroin in Ludhiana

175 candidates in fray in Ludhiana, symbols allotted

Highest voter population ratio in Gill, lowest in Ludhiana South

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

Education no factor in selecting candidates!