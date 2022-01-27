Amit Shah woo jats and gujjars, says ‘UP elections will decide India’s destiny’

Flays SP-BSP, calls Akhilesh ‘outsider’ but goes strategically soft on Jayant Chaudhary

Amit Shah woo jats and gujjars, says ‘UP elections will decide India’s destiny’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during door-to-door election campaign at Satoha village in Mathura district, on Thursday, January 27, 2022. PTI

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, January 27

With just about a fortnight to go before Phase-I of Uttar Pradesh polls, the war for politically significant vote bloc ‘jats’ and ‘gujjars’— who participated in the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, is intensifying in the Western UP.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in the region today for yet another outreach, had yesterday held a meeting with leaders of the Jat community at the residence of Delhi MP Pravesh Singh. Interestingly, apart from slamming main rival Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for “corruption, law and order”, etc., Shah also termed him an “outsider” while going all out to woo his ally, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary.

Breathing fire against the SP and Mayawati-led BSP, his “soft” approach towards Jayant was unmissable, even today in Mathura, leading to widespread speculations about “possibilities” which yesterday BJP MP Parvesh Verma had also hinted at.

Significantly, Shah yesterday urged Jat leaders assembled at the residence of Verma “why do you bring outsiders in a fight within the house”. He also said “Jayant has chosen the wrong house this time” while pointing that “ideology of both the BJP and Jats is the same as both keep national interest first and have been fight against invaders”.

Though Chaudhary has rejected the offer, terming it an “election tactic”, Shah’s move set the cat among the pigeons with rivals sensing red, calling it an “underhand attempt to confuse the voters”.

The subtle messaging has set the buzz on the future possibilities, including post-poll alliances, while highlighting the BJP’s apprehensions on the around 158 seats of Western UP in the 403-member Assembly.

On his part, Jayant today again rejected the offer saying that the BJP needs to fulfil “promises to farmers and also stop the politics of polarisation”.

Making clear that he has absolutely no intention to deviate, Jayant said “main koi chavanni nhi hoon ke palat jaun, ye mann samman ki ladai hai”.

Akhilesh and Jayant will also hold a joint press conference tomorrow, Friday, in Muzaffarnagar, where they are expected to take on the BJP on its latest strategy.

Responding to Verma’s invite that “BJP’s doors are always open” to him, Jayant yesterday had taken to the social media to slam it and to “instead send invitations to the 700 farmers’ families who lost their dear ones during the protests”.

“People of the Jat community will speak to Jayant. BJP’s doors are always open for him. We also suggested that people of the Jat community to talk to Jayant,” Verma had said after the meeting. Expressing gratitude to Jats for always supporting the BJP, Shah also claimed that no one, except Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave respect to farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait, the father of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. Again, today while he slamming the BSP and the SP, he did not say a word against Jayant.

Notably the BJP has been raising issues related to law and order and Muzaffarnagar riots during the Akhilesh rule, the grand Ram Temple during the BJP regime and Jat reservation in Western UP, to woo the crucial vote block. Addressing the ‘Effective Voter Communication’ program in Mathura, Shah said “the BJP drew a map for complete development of Uttar Pradesh. Only after Prime Minister Modi took charge and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister, the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ was implemented.

“BJP is not the party for one caste but for the entire society,” Shah said, thanking the people of the Braj for always choosing lotus (BJP)”. “UP elections will decide India’s destiny,” he said.

Jats are an important factor in almost all the seats in the region where the RLD enjoys influence. Opposition SP and RLD have been trying to revive ‘MAJGAR’, the caste combination of Muslim, Ahir (Yadav), Jat, Gujjar and Rajput which suffered a major dent following the 2013-Muzaffarnagar violence.

#UPPolls

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

6
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

7
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

8
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala: Striking a chord with young & old

10
Punjab Tribune interview

Navjot Sidhu and company will have to pay for false case against Bikram Majithia, says Sukhbir Badal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr dist leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Honour for Punjabi University Professor

Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law