Amitabh Bachchan on Shiv Kumar Sharma: He played santoor in its brilliance

One of India’s well-known classical musicians, the 83-year-old passed away on Tuesday morning following a heart attack at his Pali Hill house

Amitabh Bachchan on Shiv Kumar Sharma: He played santoor in its brilliance

Shiv Kumar Sharma. Tribune file

PTI

Mumbai, May 11

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday paid tribute to Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma saying he was pained by the demise of the santoor virtuoso who was “humble despite his incredible presence”.

One of India’s well-known classical musicians, the 83-year-old passed away on Tuesday morning following a heart attack at his Pali Hill house here.

Sharma was also one half of the famous 'Shiv-Hari' composer duo along with flautist Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia. The duo had composed the chartbuster music for Bachchan's 1981 romantic drama ‘Silsila’, directed by Yash Chopra.

Calling Sharma the "talent of a genius", the cinema veteran penned a note remembering the legend.

"There is the passing away of the Maestro ShivKumar Sharma, who played the santoor, a special instrument, from the valleys of Kashmir .. who designed so many film musics for me and many others .. continued success after success, numbs you from the pain of pain .. as also the reverse ..

"Shivkumar ji , who played the ‘santoor' in its brilliance .. who put his heart and soul into whatever he took up .. humble despite his incredible presence .. and the talent of a genius (sic)," the 79-year-old wrote.

Born and raised in Jammu, Sharma began his journey in music as a tabla player when he was only five but soon found his calling in santoor, a stringed folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir, and gave it global identity and classical pride.

As Shiv-Hari, the pair began their partnership with ‘Silsila’ in 1981 and went on to compose several melodious songs for films such as ‘Chandni’ and ‘Lamhe’. ‘Silsila’ was the start of their Hindi film music career, which ended with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Darr’.

Bachchan said Sharma and Chaurasia were formidable partners in music.

"A sad ending to the master of the string instrument .. he and Hari Prasad Chaurasia ji , the renowned flutist were a 'dua' (blessing) for film music .. they came as strong as they could .. played recorded and left ..While the walk down the Marine Drive a thought shared with all .. but all sublime in its content .. and then the coming together for this illness ..

"Many came to see the celebrity .. many more for the genius film making ..  he shall be remembered for good..." he added.

On Wednesday, Sharma's mortal remains were brought to Abhijit Cooperative Housing Society in Juhu for 'antim darshan', where Bachchan, along with actor wife Jaya Bachchan, Chaurasia, lyricist Javed Akhtar with actor-wife Shabana Azmi, music composer duo Jatin-Lalit and singer Ila Arun, among others were present.

Sharma's last rites will be held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle on Wednesday afternoon. He will be accorded a state funeral.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Watch: Loud Punjabi wedding in California brings cops to venue; what happens next

2
Trending

Electrician used to cut power supply of village in Bihar to meet girlfriend in dark, caught red-handed by villagers

3
Punjab

Mohali grenade attack: Russia-made RPG launcher recovered near police intelligence wing headquarters

4
Comment

Depoliticising parties, enfeebling democracy

5
Punjab

500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action

6
Himachal

Himachal police arrest Punjab man for putting up pro-Khalistan flags outside Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala

7
Comment

Nuclear command & control

8
Punjab

2 detained for blast in Mohali, Pakistan terrorist's role suspected

9
Himachal

Former telecom minister Sukhram dies at 94; body to be brought from Delhi's AIIMS to Mandi

10
Nation

Pakistan appoints ‘Minister Trade’ in Delhi mission

Don't Miss

View All
End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Obese cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases
Haryana

Obese Haryana cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Maestro from Jammu took santoor to dizzying heights
J & K Obituary

Pt Shivkumar Sharma: Maestro from Jammu took santoor to dizzying heights

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments
Chandigarh

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

Mother’s Day special: Pilot mother travels as passenger in a flight operated by her son, see video
Trending

Mother’s Day special: Pilot mom travels as passenger in a flight operated by her son, see adorable video

Electrician used to cut power supply of village in Bihar to meet girlfriend in dark, caught red-handed by villagers
Trending

Electrician used to cut power supply of village in Bihar to meet girlfriend in dark, caught red-handed by villagers

Top News

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake an exercise to review Section 124A IPC

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake ...

Mustn't cross ‘Laxman Rekha’: Govt; speaking truth true patriotism: Opposition

Sedition law: Mustn't cross Laxman Rekha, says govt; Opposition insists speaking truth true patriotism

The Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

CCTV captures moments before Punjab Intelligence headquarters was attacked

Watch: CCTV captures attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali

Security agencies analysing it for leads

Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape

Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

A Division Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Hari ...

Tension in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara after 20-year-old stabbed to death; mobile internet suspended

Tension in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after 20-year-old stabbed to death; mobile internet suspended

Right-wing groups call on traders to keep their shops shut a...

Cities

View All

High alert sounded in border districts

High alert sounded in border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Hopes high to rid Ram Bagh of illegal encroachments

Cops thrash Sikh youth in Amritsar, toss his turban, Sukhbir Badal shares video

Drug addict ends life at Tarn Taran hospital

Work on canal-based 24x7 water project going on at a snail's pace

Kin of Gidderbaha man facing execution in Riyadh plead for aid

Kin of Gidderbaha man facing beheading in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh plead for aid

Bathinda: Petrol station worker murdered, Rs 7K looted

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action

Mohali grenade attack: Panchkula police beef up border security

Mohali grenade attack: Chandigarh steps up vigil at entry points

2 detained for blast in Mohali, Pakistan terrorist's role suspected

Delhi court orders CFSL to provide copy of voice samples to accused

HCS (Judicial) Paper Leak 2017: Delhi court orders CFSL to provide copy of voice samples to accused

I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether 1 or 1,000 cases are registered against me: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Fresh heat-wave spell in Delhi from Friday

Day after protests, structures razed in Delhi

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor as GoM gives go ahead

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

International Biodiversity Day: Over 1 million plant, animal species facing extinction worldwide, say Experts

Private hospitals in Jalandhar halt Ayushman Bharat patients' treatment

Jalandhar lad Jaswinder Singh to lead Punjab hockey team

Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli injured in accident

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

After Mohali blast, security beefed up in Ludhiana district

Only two government radiologists cater to entire Ludhiana district

Panchayat Minister gets 60 acres freed at Mand Chaunta village

Patiala’s Fire Department understaffed, workers paid meagre salaries

Patiala’s Fire Department understaffed, workers paid meagre salaries

Private hospital overcharges for Covid jab in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty protests delay in wages

Cricket Tourney: Z Sports Mohali beat Grand Square Patiala

PRTC buses involved in 576 major accidents in 5 years