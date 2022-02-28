Amul fresh milk prices to go up by Rs 2 per litre in country from March 1

Amul says it passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

Ahmedabad, February 28

‘Amul’ brand of fresh milk will become costlier by Rs 2 per litre across the country from March 1, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said on Monday.

The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into a 4 per cent rise in MRPs, which is much lower than the average food inflation, the GCMMF said.

“In the Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, the price of Amul Gold milk will be Rs 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs 24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs 27 per 500 ml,” the GCMMF, which markets the Amul brand of milk and dairy products, said in a statement.

In the last two years, Amul hiked prices of fresh milk category by only 4 per cent increase per annum, it said.

With the Rs 2 hike, full cream milk in Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Kolkata and Mumbai metro markets will be Rs 60 per litre, while toned milk will be Rs 48 per litre in Ahmedabad, and Rs 50 per litre in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata.

“This price hike is being done due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, cattle feeding cost- thus the overall cost of operation and production of milk has increased,” the statement said.

“Considering the rise in the input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ price in the range of Rs 35 to Rs 40 per kg fat, which is more than 5 per cent over the previous year,” it said.

Amul passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers, it said.

“The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” the GCMMF added.

