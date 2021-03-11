Amul, Mother Dairy hike milk prices

New Delhi: Amul and Mother Dairy will increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Wednesday due to rising input costs. This is the second hike in nearly six months.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine
India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Rus...
Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him
Police say Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard i...