Andhra Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy dies at 50

Amaravati, February 21
Andhra Pradesh Industries and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has died of heart attack in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, a close aide said.
He was 50 and is survived by wife, a daughter and a son.
Goutham Reddy returned to Hyderabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Dubai, where the AP Industries Department set up a stall in the ongoing Dubai Expo to attract investments into the state.
Goutham Reddy was the son of ex-MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.
He was first elected to the AP Assembly in 2014 from Atmakuru constituency in his native SPS Nellore district.
He was re-elected in 2019 and became a minister in the first YSR Congress government.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, TDP state president K Atchannaidu, BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and several others condoled the death.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent as Ukraine crisis worsens
All Sensex constituents are trading with hefty losses, with ...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...