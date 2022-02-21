Andhra Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy dies at 50

PTI

Amaravati, February 21

Andhra Pradesh Industries and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has died of heart attack in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, a close aide said.

He was 50 and is survived by wife, a daughter and a son.

Goutham Reddy returned to Hyderabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Dubai, where the AP Industries Department set up a stall in the ongoing Dubai Expo to attract investments into the state.

Goutham Reddy was the son of ex-MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.

He was first elected to the AP Assembly in 2014 from Atmakuru constituency in his native SPS Nellore district.

He was re-elected in 2019 and became a minister in the first YSR Congress government.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, TDP state president K Atchannaidu, BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and several others condoled the death.

