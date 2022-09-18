Andhra moves Supreme Court against Amaravati as capital

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 17

The Andhra Pradesh Government has moved the Supreme Court against the state High Court's order declaring Amaravati as the only capital.

The move is being seen as an attempt by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government to revive its plan to build three capitals — Amaravati (legislative), Visakhapatnam (executive) and Kurnool (judicial).

The High Court had ruled that the state legislature had no competence to make any law on the state capital.

It had directed the state government not to shift any office from the present capital situated at Amaravati.

The High Court's order had come on a petition by Amaravati farmers who contended that the state government had entered into agreements with them for offering their land under the Land Pooling Scheme, promising to develop a new capital.

However, the Jagan government maintained that it decided to make three capitals in different cities to ensure development in all parts of the state.

