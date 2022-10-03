 Anish Dayal Singh takes charge as ITBP DG; Thaosen as CRPF chief : The Tribune India

Anish Dayal Singh takes charge as ITBP DG; Thaosen as CRPF chief

Singh, who belongs to Manipur cadre, is the 32nd DG of the ITBP

Anish Dayal Singh takes charge as ITBP DG; Thaosen as CRPF chief

New Director General of ITBP Anish Dayal Singh (L) takes charge from his predecessor SL Thaosen, in New Delhi, on Monday. PTI Photo

PTI

New Delhi, October 3

Senior IPS officers Anish Dayal Singh and Sujoy Lal Thaosen on Monday took charge as the new director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the CRPF respectively.

Singh, a 1988-batch officer of Manipur cadre, was first handed over the ceremonial baton by his batchmate SL Thaosen who has been holding the additional charge of the about 90,000-personnel-strong mountain-warfare trained force since August after Sanjay Arora was appointed Delhi Police Commissioner.

Before taking charge at the ITBP headquarters at Lodhi Road, Singh was accorded a guard of honour following which senior officers gave him a presentation on the operations and deployment of the force.

The officer belongs to the Manipur cadre and has become the 32nd DG of the ITBP. He has been serving as a special director in the Intelligence Bureau where he handled several sensitive assignments.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the prime minister had on October 1 issued the order for the appointment of Singh who has service till December 2024.

Thaosen, through the same order, was appointed the new CRPF DG. The Madhya Pradesh cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has been serving as the SSB DG with the additional charge of ITBP. He will superannuate in November, 2023.

An ex-SPG (special protection group) officer, Thaosen was also given a guard of honour before he took charge as the 37th DG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel.

He was given an overview of the force by senior CRPF officers, including about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is embarking on a three-day visit to the Union Territory beginning Monday evening.

An order issued by the Union Home ministry on Monday also gave the additional charge of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to Singh "till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier".

The SSB guards fence-less Indian borders with its neighbours, Nepal and Bhutan.

The ITBP is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-km stretch of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

The CRPF is designated as the lead internal security force with its main operational theatres being Left Wing Extremism affected states, counter-terrorist combat in the Kashmir valley and counter-insurgency operations in the north east.  

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia
Diaspora

Century-old ledger on Sikh diaspora found in Australia

Watch: Woman ‘breathes’ life into husband, performs CPR at Mathura railway station
Trending

Watch: Woman 'breathes' life into husband, performs CPR at Mathura railway station

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...

Initial probe shows domestic help behind J-K DGP (Prisons)’s death

Domestic help behind J-K DG (Prisons)'s murder arrested; initial probe doesn't point towards terror angle, say police

Accused being questioned

Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief

Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...

Pakistani drone spotted in Punjab's Gurdaspur

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...

Four Punjabis, including eight-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

Merced County Sheriff's Office says Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen K...


