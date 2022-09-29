Ankita Bhandari murder case: Uttarakhand women’s commission sets up panel to monitor probe

Dehradun, September 29
The Uttarakhand State Commission for Women has constituted a committee to monitor the ongoing probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case and keep an eye on all its aspects.
“It is an extremely sensitive matter in which urgent action needs to be taken. A special committee has been set up by the commission to keep a close eye on the ongoing probe into the case,” president of the commission Kusum Kandwal said.
The committee consisting SDM Yamkeshwar, Pauri’s District Programme Officer and Lakshman Jhoola Police Station Sub Inspector will keep informing the commission about the progress in the investigations, she said.
Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at a resort near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, was allegedly killed by the resort owner and two of his accomplices.
The three accused, including resort owner Pulkit Arya, were arrested within 24 hours of the matter being handed over to the regular police force from the revenue police on September 22, an official had said.
The accused had said they had pushed Bhandari into the Chilla canal on September 18 and her body was found on September 24.
The main accused Pulkit Arya is the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, who was expelled by the party when Pulkit’s name cropped up in the case.
Also on Wednesday, an RSS office-bearer who had uploaded an objectionable post on the social media against the kin of Bhandari after her murder, was booked for sedition and spreading caste animosity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events
Gehlot’s written apology appears to be the tool to broker pe...
Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari
Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa demands...
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act
Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu
He was wanted for the murders of Gurlal Brar and Chandigarh’...