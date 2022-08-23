Google Doodle celebrates 104th birth anniversary of 'Weather Woman of India' Anna Mani

ANI

New Delhi, August 23

On the occasion of the 104th birth anniversary of India's renowned physicist and meteorologist Anna Mani, search engine Google paid a heartfelt tribute to her via a creative doodle.

Google honoured Anna Mani through a colourful and whimsical illustration of her on its home page.

Known as the 'Weather Woman of India', Anna Mani was born on August 23 in 1918 in Kerala. Her life's works as a physicist and meteorologist made it possible for Indian agencies to accurately predict the weather conditions of the country.

"Happy 104th birthday, Anna Mani! Your life's work inspired brighter days for this world," Google said.

After seeing the special doodle, many Indians lauded Google for the honour.

"Google made this doodle for the world. We are proud of our Indian physicist ANNA MANI," a netizen wrote on Twitter.

"Anna Mani at Google. Super proud," another one tweeted.

